what it is, services that offer it and best headphones

Enjoy your favorite music with Lossless quality. In this guide we explain everything you need to know about it, including the best compatible headphones.

Music streaming services have become essential for music-loving users. Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon Music Unlimited… there are many options to choose from, with clear differences in the audio quality they offer to the listeners. If you like to listen to your favorite music in the best possible quality, you should pay attention to one concept: Lossless.

In this guide, we explain what is Lossless music and on which music streaming services you can enjoy this high resolution audio. As if this were not enough, we also recommend 6 compatible headsets with Lossless music, to appreciate even the smallest detail of your favorite songs.

What is Lossless music

Lossless audio, or lossless audio, is the format that allows you to compress a file to reduce its size keeping all original data. Thus, you can listen to songs as they were originally conceived, without loss of quality, but with a noticeably smaller size.

One of the most relevant audio codec is FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec in English, Free Lossless Audio Codec in Spanish), which allows you to reduce the original size of a file from 50% to 60% by compressing and decompressing it with all the original audio data.

It is also important to know the existence of A THE C (Apple Lossless Audio Codec), the lossless compression format developed by Apple. FLAC and ALAC are not the only lossless compression codecs, there are other less popular Lossless formats, such as Monkey’s Audio, Shorten and WavPack.

What music streaming services offer it

Since you pay for a subscription to a music streaming platform, it is best if they have Lossless music to be able to enjoy the songs with the highest possible quality. Currently, they are various services with Lossless music. They are these: 99 euros per month.

Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon Music Unlimited, Amazon’s music platform, offers lossless music with its Music HD service. For 9.99 euros per month, you can enjoy the vast catalog of Music Unlimited songs with quality up to 24-bit and 192 kHz, that is, you will listen to the audio as if you were in the recording studio itself. If you want to use the Amazon platform to listen to music with high fidelity, you just have to subscribe.

Apple Music

One of the latest services to offer Lossless audio has been Apple Music, with which users can listen to music without loss in all their subscription plans and Without aditional costs. As you might expect, the platform uses your own ALAC codec to compress the songs. It offers several audio resolution options, the best of which is 24 bits and 192 kHz. Not all devices are supported with this audio, so please check if your mobile and headphones can support this option before.

Tidal

Another streaming platform that you can trust to listen to music in high resolution is Tidal, although it is not available in all their subscription plans. For now, you can enjoy the best audio quality with the HiFi plan, what includes lossless hi-fi sound (1411 Kbps), Master Quality Audio (up to 9216 Kbps) and Immersive Audio, 360 Reality Audio and Dolby Atmos Music by 19.99 euros per month.

If you are going to use Tidal with other members of your family, you can opt for the plan Family HiFi, with the same conditions mentioned for the HiFi rate, but available for 5 different users and for a price of 29.99 euros per month.

6 Lossless Music Compatible Headphones You Can Buy

Not all headphones are compatible with Lossless audio, they must meet a series of specifications so that the sound can be reproduced without loss. Next, we recommend 6 headphones that you can buy to listen to your favorite music in great detail.

Sennheiser HD 660 S

Some good headphones that you can buy if you are an audiophile are these Sennheiser HD 660 S, from over ear format. They are designed to offer clear bass, excellent mid-frequency response, and a few smooth and pleasantly natural highs, that is, an ideal experience to immerse yourself in music. Furthermore, they are compatible with high-resolution mobile players.

Know more: Sennheiser HD 660 S

Beyerdynamic Amiron Home

These openings have everything to offer you high definition sound, with adaptable and velvety ear cushions so that wearing them for hours is not uncomfortable. They use tesla technology to minimize unwanted vibrations and eliminate high-end resonances. At its ends it has two cables that can be easily disassembled, and include 3.5mm jack to connect them to your mobile.

Know more: Beyerdynamic Amiron Home

GRADE Prestige SR80e

If your budget is more limited and you cannot afford the above headphones to listen to Lossless music, you can opt for these GRADO Prestige, with a noticeably lower price. They have a exceptional sound quality, plus comfortable ear cushions to wear them for long periods without hurting your ears.

Know more: GRADE Prestige SR80e

Beyerdynamic T5

Other great headphones that you can buy to listen to music without quality loss are the Beyerdynamic T5, with a particularly realistic sound thanks to Tesla technology. In addition, thanks to its closed design, isolates the listener from outside noise. It also highlights a premium aesthetic with quality materials. In short, high-end headphones that will not disappoint you when it comes to listening to music.

Know more: Beyerdynamic T5

SHURE AONIC 3

If you don’t like over-ear headphones and prefer in-ear headphones, we suggest these SHURE AONIC 3, which also Lossless audio support. They have a elegant and comfortable design so you can use them for hours, with included Sound Isolating technology to cancel out outside noise. It should be noted that its cable has a 3.5mm jack, so you can use them directly with your smartphone on services like Apple Music or Tidal.

Know more: Shure Aonic 3

Sony WH1000XM4

Also outstanding is the performance of the Sony WH1000XM4 headphones, which you must use with cable to listen to music without quality loss. Support High-Res Audio and compressed music is rescaled thanks to DSEEE Extreme technology. They are also ideal to isolate you from the outside, as they use noise cancellation technology with the HD Noise Canceling QN1 chip, which does a great job.

Know more: Sony WH1000XM4

