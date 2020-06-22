The line fee is a fixed cost that corresponds to the expenses of fixed line maintenance and is usually associated with the broadband or Internet rate. The price is the same for all customers of a company, although it is not the same for all users. Each company has the power to fix it at will. Of course, the price is around 20 euros a month and, on some occasions, it is included in the final price. It is one of the most controversial concepts for users in the telecommunications market.

Luckily, in mid-2020 there are almost no operators that continue to hide this amount in their rates. The vast majority of operators already show the final price including VAT or line fee, always indicating the “line fee included”.

What is the line fee

The line fee is a concept that has been appearing on our broadband bills for years, whether copper, ADSL, HFC cable or FTTH fiber. This concept made sense in ADSL times when an analog landline connected to copper was required for the connection to work. With the passage of time, the evolution towards VoIP and the absence of fixed in many offers has raised the tone of the debate on its application.

This concept, associated with the fixed internet rate, has been rising over the years since telecommunications are a liberalized market, and, in general, prices can be freely set by operators. The only case regulated by the CMT at the time (CNMC now) is that of Telefónica, which cannot freely upload:

The registration fee, that is, the fee paid once for the installation of the line.

The subscription fee, that is, the fixed amount paid monthly, regardless of the calls made.

The price is around 20 euros a month, 14,3790 euros per line and month (17.40 with VAT) in the case of Telefónica. According to the CNMC, this price is already above the European average, in addition to not being applied in many countries. One of its big problems is that it deliberately “hides” to pretend that the offers are cheaper, explaining that there is a line quota in small print.

Line fee included

For some years now, large operators have opted to include the line fee in their rates, speaking openly about “Line fee included”. This is something that should be required by law, such as showing the final amount with VAT or equivalent tax, but it is not. Basically, it should always be included in addition since the user cannot choose not to pay or contract it, being part of the product.

Article 20 of the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users, in its section c explains that:

The complete final price, including taxes, breaking down, where appropriate, the amount of the increases or discounts that are applicable to the offer and the additional costs that are passed on to the consumer or user

For this reason, the line fee should not be shown separately as it is not optional nor should it appear in a font of reduced size and less than the price of the service. These unethical practices only seek to confuse the customer by showing them a price that It is not the end that will end up paying. Several associations in defense of users have argued against its existence.

Which operators charge it

We can say that all operators charge it, although the real differences are in those that include it in their rates and those that break it down separately. The price is different depending on the operator:

Movistar line fee

The line fee at Movistar is 17,40 euros per month. Currently it does not appear in any of the products in the portfolio, but it does appear in other outdated rates of only fiber optics or ADSL.

Orange line fee

The French operator Orange charged 18.15 euros in line fee, but currently all its products carry the line fee included for the sake of transparency.

Vodafone line fee

Vodafone fiber-only rates charge 18.15 euros per month as a line fee, although the operator shows the final price that the customer pays.

MásMóvil line fee

MásMóvil has been one of the last to stop charging the line fee for 19.99 euros per month since all of their products are now of the “line quota included” type.

Jazztel line fee

Jazztel was the operator with the most expensive line fee, costing 22.99 euros per month. Now you have rates with the line fee included.

Amena line fee

Amena’s line quota also reached 21 euros, But the operator has decided that it is time to show only the final prices.