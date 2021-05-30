what it is, how to order it and when will the app arrive

The DNI 4.0 will finally bring this identity document to your mobile. This is everything we know about his next arrival.

DNI 4.0, this is how the next version of the DNI is known, the one that, finally, will allow users carry the identification card on your mobile phone. In a society in which most people have a personal smartphone, it is necessary to offer the possibility of always carrying documentation with us digitally.

It seems that with the DNI 4.0 it will soon be possible, so in this guide we are going to explain all the data related to your main features, how to order and when will the app arrive. For now, this is all we know about the version of the DNI that will take it to your smartphone.

What is the DNI 4.0 and how to carry it on your mobile

The DNI 4.0 It is the next version of the Spanish National Identity Document. After the DNI 3.0, which allows you to use your mobile as an electronic DNI reader, the arrival of the card that can be carried on your mobile phone. This option has been highly requested by users, especially after learning that the driver’s license can now be carried on the smartphone with the my DGT app.

This commitment to the digital DNI was announced by the Ministry of the Interior during the presentation of the General State Budgets, since for the development of the DNI 4.0 project – in addition to other objectives – they are intended 6.5 million euros, according to Newtral. This DNI 4.0 is divided into two elements: one new card with microchip based on the ARM Cortex M architecture, and an application called “DNIe EN EL MOBILE” that will serve just for that, to carry the document on the phone.

[email protected] Pin on Android: what it is and how to use it on your mobile

It is true that with the electronic DNI you can already carry out certain procedures online in the Public Administration, but it does not offer you the possibility of being able to identify yourself when you leave the card at home. This will no longer be a problem, because with the DNI 4.0 that is about to arrive you will be able to show the identification on your mobile through the aforementioned app.

The possibility of carrying the DNI on the phone is the most striking, but the new version of the national identity document will also have a faster and more powerful operation thanks to the integration of a new chip. This will allow a improved performance compared to DNI 3.0, both in terms of functionality and in terms of security.

With this project, and in the words of Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, smartphones will become “digital identity supports that will allow citizens to prove their affiliation data, address, handwritten signature and validity of the DNI”. Knowing that the mobile is already a primary tool in our lives, this step towards the DNI of the future is very necessary.

When will the app arrive

The arrival of the take-away application on the smartphone has already been announced and confirmed, but the exact date on which it will be launched is unknown. Hopefully it will be available for Android and iOS devices, and that arrive before the end of 2021.

At the moment, according to the latest official information published in November 2020, we only know that is in the development phase. It is to be hoped that during these months the project has advanced and that there are not many left for the official launch of the app.

How to request the DNI 4.0

Right now there are no exact details on how the DNI 4.0 can be requested, but we can hope that it is a fairly quick procedure. Regarding the registration in the app, we expect a similar procedure to the one that must be followed to use the PIN code on Android.

After downloading the official app, you may have to fill out an application with your personal details and perhaps enter a verification code sent by SMS for your identity to be confirmed. If it is confirmed that it is similar to the use of the PIN Code, the DNI could only be carried on a single smartphone at a time.

For now everything is speculation about the arrival of the app to carry the DNI on the mobile and the procedure that will have to be followed to be able to use it. As soon as we have more information, we will update this guide to get it to you.

Related topics: Apps, Free Apps

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to know about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all