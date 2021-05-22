what it is, how it works and which mobiles are compatible

Help a friend with the reverse charge of your mobile

When we talk about charging our mobile battery, the first things that come to mind are fast charging, wireless charging or even the use of a good power bank, but there is another option that we should also keep in mind y is the reverse charge.

Even if reverse charging is not so new, many people are unaware of its existence and of course, do not know if their mobile is compatible with this great utility. So if you want to know everything about reverse charging and which mobiles are compatible, keep reading.

What is reverse charging?

The reverse charge is nothing more than the possibility of charging the battery of your mobile with that of another smartphone. This type of charging can be done in two ways, through a cable or wirelessly.

This makes it an excellent option when we are running out of battery and we have a colleague next to him with his mobile battery at full capacity, who could easily give us a little of the “life” he has left.

How reverse charging works

As we said before, there are two ways to reverse charge a mobile, one is wireless and the other through a cable. For both cases we must go to Settings> Battery> Performance> Enable reverse charging. If we do not have this option it is because surely our mobile is not compatible with this function.

Wireless reverse charging

For wireless reverse charging both mobiles need to be compatible with wireless charging technology and it is enough to place both phones together from the back. The downside of this type of load is that it’s even slower than traditional wireless charging that can give us a power of 10W, while this method only reaches a maximum of 4W, although if we understand its true importance we can know that it is more to get out of trouble than to use it frequently.

It is important to know that We can use this function to send our mobile battery to other gadgets that support wireless charging such as headphones, smartwatches, smartbands, among others.

Reverse charging by cable

With this method, the only mobile that must be compatible with reverse charging is the one that will act as a power bank, since for the second mobile it will be like a normal charge.

To make the connection we will need a cable or OTG converter. We leave you a link to amazon for you to get yours. The rest is simple, we place the converter on the mobile that will serve as the source, activate the reverse charging function and on the other mobile a traditional charging cable that we will connect to the USB port of the OTG converter.

What mobiles are compatible with reverse charging?

More and more manufacturers are taking this function into account and including it in their new mobiles as well as wireless charging, so it is likely that this list will gradually increase, but so far these are the compatible mobiles. with reverse load:

Xiaomi Mi 9 ProXiaomi Mi 10Xiaomi Mi 10 ProXiaomi Mi 10 UltraXiaomi Mi 11Xiaomi Mi 11 UltraSamsung Galaxy S10Samsung Galaxy S10 PlusSamsung Galaxy S10eSamsung Galaxy S20Samsung Galaxy S20 PlusSamsung Galaxy S20 UltraSamsung Galaxy Note 10Samsung Galaxy Note 10 PlusSamsung Galaxy Note 20Samsung Galaxy Note 10 PlusSamsung Galaxy Note 20Samsung Galaxy Note 10 PlusSamsung Galaxy Note 20Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Fold 2Huawei Mate 20 ProHuawei Mate 30Huawei Mate 30 ProHuawei P30 ProHuawei P40Huawei P40 ProHuawei P40 Pro PlusOnePlus 8 ProOPPO Reno Ace 2Motorola Edge +

