For a couple of months, for reasons of force majeure, online teaching has been on everyone’s lips. If you work -or are interested in doing so- with e-learning platforms, you may have heard of a technology called SCORM.

SCORM it is not a software or a web platform, not even a file extension: it is a mere standard, a series of rules that allow creating structured pedagogical materials for e-learning platforms. Its name means ‘Sharable Content Object Reference Model’, which we can translate into our language as “Sharable Content Object Reference Model”.

It was created in the year 2000 as a way of guaranteeing the interoperability of content between the content management systems of education of the time, mostly owners: Moodle, the leading platform in this sector, free and open source, would not launch until a couple of years later. This interoperability also guaranteed the possibility of reusing content on any virtual campus.

In summary, the use of this standard provides our virtual courses with

Accessibility: Students and trainers can easily access the content just by uploading it to an LMS (‘Learning Management System’) and having an Internet connection.

Adaptability: Being editable, using SCORM packages allows you to customize the same base content to an endless number of different contexts, helping SCOs to be easy to add and delete.

Interoperability: As it is a standard, changes to the LMS platform (or content generation tools) will not force format conversions.

Durability: Derived from the above features, organizations can continue to use the same SCORM for years, making only minor update changes to it.

What is a SCORM package?

Thus, a ‘SCORM package’ will simply be a ZIP compressed file with a certain internal file and directory structure composed, first of all, of metadata they list and describe -in an index- all the information contained in the package.

Second of one or more SCOs (‘Shareable Content Objects’), which constitute the ‘didactic units’, and which in turn is made up of texts, videos, images, applications, exercises, exams, tests (multiple choice, fill in the gap, true / false , etc).

Last but not least, a SCORM package can also include scripts They allow the exchange of information between browser and platform, allowing the latter to know where the student is on the agenda, how long it has taken to solve an exercise or the times it has had to be repeated until it is successfully completed.

Tools: Content managers and authoring software

Almost all of the relevant LMS in the market are compatible with the use of SCORM, allowing to export and import these packages. Both paid and open source tools are included in this list, from Moodle to Blackboard Learn, through Chamilo or Google Classroom.

Virtual campus based on Moodle, showing various courses (image via Wikipedia).

It is also possible to handle SCORM packages using generic CMS, such as WordPress, as long as we have the help of specialized e-learning plugins like LearnDash, LearnPress or Sensei.

A teacher has two ways of creating SCORM content: preparing the teaching content directly from one of the LMS mentioned above and exporting it later, or using specific tools for creating and editing this kind of content, for example:

ExeLearning: Free and open source tool, very easy to use, that allows you to shape a SCORM package with little knowledge, as well as export it to HTML format, creating a miniweb that will display the contents without the need for an LMS. The negative part is the absence of internal editors for the multimedia material, as well as a certain limitation of options compared to other alternatives.

SCORM package preview from ExeLearning.

iSpring Suite: Payment tool that stands out for working together with Microsoft Powerpoint, optionally allowing us to use this program to shape our courses and later convert them to SCORM. It allows recording screencasts, using multiple templates for interactive content (such as catalogs, FAQs, glossaries, timelines, etc.) and it also has a content library.

Adobe captivate: Payment software integrated into the Adobe suite, widely used by professional users and valued for its interface, as full of options as it is intuitive. Like iSpring, it emphasizes interactive elements and the generation of multimedia content (it has, for example, a text-to-audio synthesizer). It allows to export and reimport texts to Word to facilitate its edition.