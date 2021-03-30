what it is for and how to configure it on iOS and Android

Phone calls, WhatsApp messages, Telegram or Messages, notifications and notifications from Instagram, Facebook, YouTube or Twitter … Your smartphone can tell you everything that happens in your applications with sounds, vibrations and visual messages. But if you don’t stop it with options like mode Do not disturb, can become a string of constant interruptions that will nag you all day long.

Do not disturb mode is the solution to interruptions that you will find if you receive constant messages and notifications. It is available on both Android and iOS. And it is ideal to go to sleep peacefully or to enjoy a family meal without waiting on the phone. In addition, Do Not Disturb mode will allow you mute the phone according to your preferences, being able to filter what can interrupt you.

Do not disturb mode on Android

As Google itself explains in its official help, Do not disturb mode silences the phone. In addition, it stops vibrations and blocks visual interruptions, that is, warnings or notifications from games and applications. The good thing is that you can decide yourself what to block and what not.

The fastest way to Activate and deactivate Do not disturb mode, with its default settings or those that you apply in the future, consists of going to the Android Quick Settings. Or to understand us, the shortcuts that you will find when you slide your finger from the top of the screen down.

But let’s get to the important thing. We want Do Not Disturb to do what we tell it to. For this you will have to go to Settings> Sound and vibration> Do not disturb. You can also go there directly by pressing and holding the Do not disturb button in Quick Settings.

By default, do not disturb mode blocks everything. But you may want to put certain exceptions for specific people or applications. In the field “What can interrupt you with do not disturb mode” you will find these options. Thus, even if you activate the Do not disturb mode, you will receive calls or messages of important contacts. The same goes for notifications from certain apps, alarms, or reminders.

Within Persons you can allow conversations, calls or messages. However, this only affects the default system applications (SMS, calls, etc.). For the rest of the applications, you can configure the interruptions in detail in the section Applications.

Do not disturb mode on iPhone

On iPhone there is also a Do Not Disturb mode for mute calls, alerts and notifications. This way you will end the noise and annoyances, a consequence of being on social networks and instant messaging apps. However, just like on Android, you can configure certain exceptions to receive important calls or notices.

To activate Do not disturb you have two options. The fast, from the Control center. Open the Control Center and click on the crescent moon icon. If you press it again it will be deactivated. And if you keep your finger pressed for a few seconds, the quick settings options will open.

The Control Center is opened by sliding your finger down from the upper right corner of the screen. That in iPhone X and later models. For iPhone SE, iPhone 8 and earlier models, swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

You can also turn Do Not Disturb mode on and off from Settings> Do not disturb by clicking on the Do Not Disturb button.

By default, Do Not Disturb mode silences everything. But we can change the settings to give certain permissions. For example, you can silence your iPhone always or only when the phone is locked. You will find this option in Settings> Do not disturb> Mute.

If what you want is to allow calls despite the active Do Not Disturb mode, in Settings> Do not disturb> Phone> Allow calls from you can choose whether to accept all, none or only the contacts marked as Favorites.

