One of the most characteristic elements in volcanoes is undoubtedly the volcanic magma that is formed inside, same as when it goes outside it receives the name of wash and, once solidified, it is called volcanic rock.

The volcanic magma It is a combination of molten rock with volatile and solid compounds that can contain gas bubbles and even suspended crystals. This substance has a temperature that ranges from 700 and 1,300 degrees Celsius.

This is how volcanic magma forms

Production depends on the function of the rocky substance that makes up our planet, in the process the pressure inside the Earth is essential to ensure that the solid components soften and can generate materials in a semi-liquid state.

The volcanic magma it can evolve to fractional crystallization by mixing with another type of substance.

Another process it goes through is when the volcano expels it from its chambers outside by means of a volcanic eruption, thus creating lava and igneous rocks (granite, diorite and basalt).

When the volcanic magma coming out in the form of lava it cools large chunks of volcanic glass are formed and minerals like pumice arise.

Water & lava a good mix?

What happens when water is introduced into volcanic systems?

