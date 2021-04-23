what it is and what are the causes. We can do something?

Can we fix it?

Unless we are the owner of the website we are trying to access there is really little we can do, since it is an incident that does not depend on us as users or readers of the site in question. Unless, of course, we were the ones who entered the URL incorrectly.

Enter the URL correctly

Sometimes, due to the rush, it is possible that by manually entering a certain URL in the browser’s address bar we end up typing it wrong. So, in the end, the mentioned 404 error ends up.

Whenever this happens, it is worth checking if the URL is correct, or if a letter is missing or even if we have entered a character where it really should not go.

If we notice -and find- the error, the solution could come from our hand, since it will be enough to rewrite it again.