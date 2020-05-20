Facebook which recently has completely changed its design, continues to work on the arrival of new content with which to maintain its users. After release an app for your gaming platform; the company formed by Mark Zuckerberg has launched Shops, a new way to buy more and better on the social network, and from which we tell you what it is and everything you should know.

A new function that, as the company itself explains in its official news blog, is already available for some Facebook users and that it will be implemented in the rest in the coming months. Facebook Shops aims to help those small companies that, currently, and due to the situation of the Covid-19, are struggling to put their products for sale online, since the stores remain closed. The well-known social network points out that with this function they want to help small companies adapt and make it easier for people to discover and buy their products.

The well-known social network states in the statement that its desire is to make purchases are smooth and empower anyone from a small business owner to a global brand to use your apps to connect with clients. Facebook Shops makes it easier for companies to create a single online store so that customers can access both from their accounts on the social network of Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram, an app that belongs to Facebook.

Facebook Shops: what it is and how it works

Creating a Facebook store is completely free and simple. Businesses can choose the products they want to include in their catalog, and then customize the look of their store with a cover image and colors that identify with their brand. So this means that any vendor, regardless of size or budget, can put their business online and connect with customers where and when it’s convenient for them. Stores that users can find in the Company Facebook page or Instagram profile, or discover them through stories or advertisements.

From there you can directly browse the complete collection of products, save the ones that interest you most and place an order, either on the company website or without exiting the application if the company has enabled payment in the United States. But those are not the only characteristics, since just like when you visit a physical store and need help, in Facebook Shops you can send messages to a business through WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram Direct to ask questions, get help, track deliveries and more.

Facebook Shops has started its launch, and the company announces that it will be more widely available in the coming months. On the other hand, the well-known social network also confirms that they have been investing in functions in their applications such as Instagram Shop, live purchases and more than will integrate with Facebook stores to facilitate purchases and sales to both customers and businesses.

