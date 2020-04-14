Definitely what we are experiencing will change the world as we know it. The pandemic caused by the new coronavirus COVID-19 has already half a world confined at home, and taking into account that South Korea has been one of the affected countries although with the best response to the crisis, the truth is that Samsung has wanted to collaborate by disinfecting our mobiles for free and teaching us to keep them as clean as possible, bearing in mind that it is of the most used devices throughout the day.

It is not the only thing that the Asian giant has wanted to highlight these days, and it is that if our physical exercise routines they had already adapted to the new schedules, work plans, conciliation and customs of the new digital age; now we must adapt to remain active in full quarantine Also, and to stay healthy without leaving the house using the elements we have on hand to exercise.

Take care of your well-being also at home: Samsung Health is on any Galaxy mobile, and with a simple configuration it will offer you, among others, complete workouts, stretching sessions or meditation guides

If we can’t go to the gym, or to carry out our usual race route or walk on the street or in a park, you should know that not everything is lost and There are still ways to meet our goals to stay in shape thanks in part to technology.

And in this sense if you have a Samsung Galaxy you have a treasure, because all the South Korean giant’s mobiles have a very complete health suite such as Samsung Health to set goals, describe our needs and let the mobile itself offer us a custom exercise table where stretching, toning and resistance sessions are also included.

Samsung Health grows in functionality, compatibility and adaptability

Samsung’s idea with Health is none other than offer us not only an app to monitor our physical activity connecting our wearables and gathering all the available information, but its objective is that the whole range of possibilities related to health and wellness that can be monitored are managed from Health.

In fact, Samsung has greatly expanded the Health compatibility with other devices, from wearables and quantifiers themselves, to smart scales, heart rate monitors or exercise machines, among many other types of accessories.

The comprehensive Samsung Health suite also offers a useful women’s health section, controls to keep water and coffee intake low under the magnifying glass, healthy meals and recipes, well-being and relaxation, sleep monitoring, new expertly designed training programs and even a social section with community challenges and much more.

Samsung Health wants to be the most complete health and wellness ‘suite’ you can use, including not only physical quantification but also meals, relaxation, training, and much more.

Top tips to get the most out of Samsung Health

How to renew your workouts

Now you can avoid getting bored by always doing the same, and you can do it very easily by going to the Samsung Health training section and selecting in Work out among the different exercises available.

From any Galaxy Watch you can choose a workout and select it so that the wearable automatically tracks you, and allows you to train without worries as if you had a personal trainer at home.

In addition, it is possible to find new trainings that inspire us and other types of personalized programs, simply by entering in the ‘Discover’ section where the different fitness programs are available. Some of them have been designed by experts, so it is impossible not to find one that perfectly suits what we need.

Track your meals and improve your diet

We have already discussed it, the Samsung Health application is not only a quantification and physical monitoring service, but a complete suite capable of also monitoring our diet to help us eat better and more balanced.

Save your meals, use Health’s recommendations to improve daily, and you can even control the coffee or water you drink daily to avoid excesses of one and shortages of the other.

Relax and breathe with your mobile, Samsung Health can help you

If he telecommuting and confinement prevent you from separating correctly and end up stressing you, your mobile and Samsung Health can also help you breathe and relax anytime.

In fact, any Galaxy Watch smartwatch has a heart rate reader and multiple sensors capable of monitor stress and notify you when you need a break, also offering breathing and relaxation sessions to follow from the watch itself.

Another broader option is go to the ‘Calm’ section in Samsung Health, which you can find in ‘Discover’> ‘Mindfulness’ with a wide range of guided meditation sessions and much more to help you feel better.

Not only that, and it is that from Samsung Members you can enjoy up to 6 months free with all the benefits of ‘Calm Premium’ at Samsung Health.

Sleep routines for better rest

In these times at home is impossible to be well and healthy without maintaining a regular sleep routine, because rest is key when it comes to releasing antioxidants and keeping energy at its maximum.

Thanks to Samsung Health it is possible control sleep patterns and do a complete follow-up of our habits, to improve the quantity and quality of the hours we sleep fulfilling the objectives set by the experts.

Any Samsung wearable quantifier is capable of measure our sleep fully automatically, calculating the start and end time of the dream, the time in each phase and the quality of our rest in a percentage that serves as a score.

Image | The “showy” interface of the previous version of Samsung Health

The positive evolution in a key service for the future

Once an impenetrable network of bloatware, the truth is that Samsung has been lightening its Android software over the years to stay with the basics, with the most functional, simplifying complexity and designs for modernize and offer value to the user in a real and palpable way.

Samsung Health is one of those basic services that had to stay, and it has done so despite the fact that SpO2 and cardiac sensors included in the high-end range have been falling to go to smartwatches, where most of Health’s functionality is now concentrated, especially when taking data.

In any case, Health’s evolution has been more than positive, relaxing graphics to adapt to a functional design and expanding its possibilities with much greater monitoring capacity and more social options that complement a key service Looking to the future, it is also compatible with many accessories, even from third parties.

And we are talking about a key service, yes, even more now that we have understood in the midst of a pandemic that taking care of our health is very important and that our mobile phone can help us.

More information | Samsung

