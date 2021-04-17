what it is and how to enter the most hidden side of the internet

When we talk about the internet, we usually define it as a network of networks. That is, computers and servers connected to each other all over the world. Some of these servers are easily accessible thanks to the search engines, which index your pages and content. Others of these servers, on the other hand, remain somewhat more hidden because search engines are not interested in them or because their creators block search engines for various reasons. This group includes what is known as the Deep Web. But what is the Deep Web and how to enter the Deep Web?

Technically, what we call the Deep Web or deep internet is basically all that online content that is not indexed on internet search engines like Google, Bing, Baidu, Yahoo! or Yandex, to name the top five search engines around the world. We can also call the Deep Web the invisible internet or the hidden internet.

On this dark side of the internet we find private pages, databases, normal and current pages de-indexed from Google or other search engines on purpose … However, certain media and self-proclaimed experts have spoken of the Deep Web as something dark and full of content illegal or dangerous. Come on, many confuse the Deep Web with the Dark Web.

If you want to buy weapons, medicines, drugs or hire hitmen or hackers, on the Dark Web you will find all this and much more. It is on the dark web where it joins everything on the internet that shouldn’t be online for going against the laws of dozens of countries around the world. For this reason, its access is more complicated and it is based on darknets that, in many cases, require a prior invitation. However, the Deep Web is not as exotic as it is painted.

What is the deep web

The concept was born in 2001. The expert coined it Michael Bergman when talking about how we access the internet through search engines. Search engines index content and this content appears on the results pages when searching for something on Google or similar. Everything that is not in Google will hardly be visible by most internet users, since the search engine is ours. gateway to the web.

And if we update the definition of Deep Web to the present, in addition to search engines, social networks also play An important paper. Everything that is not on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok, will be more difficult to find. All in all, there are a number of ways to get into the Deep Web.

There are websites that decide to block Google’s indexing. Others simply have not been found, so they will not appear in search engines no matter what you are looking for. You will only be able to access the content that falls on the Deep Web if you know the exact address. Sometimes they don’t even have a domain name and are limited to an IP address. In the Deep Web we find personal pages for our own use, private areas of business pages, private websites of organizations or institutions … The list is extensive.

In summary, the content that is part of the Deep Web can be divided into two. One, that content that you can access simply by indicating your domain name or IP address but that does not appear in search engines. Two, that inaccessible content because, in addition to being deindexed from search engines, this locked with username and password: bank accounts, private social media profiles, emails, medical databases, legal documentation … Attempting to access this content could be considered an illicit and / or illegal activity, so it is not always possible to answer how to enter the Deep Web.

Not to be confused with the Dark Web

A separate case is the Dark Web. Due to its illegal and / or criminal nature, accessing the Dark Web is somewhat more complicated, since it runs parallel to the internet that we all access. Using proprietary networks known as darknets, technologies such as Tor or Freenet They allow you to create content hidden from traditional browsers and that are only accessible with specific software.

I will not elaborate in this article about the Dark Web. Her bad reputation precedes her. Although there is everything beyond illegal or reprehensible content. Be that as it may, the Dark Web stands out for the use of anonymity and caution, while at the same time it is possible to find pages, forums and content that could be grounds for crime, such as illegal supermarkets or stores that buy and sell malware or infected computers. .

The problem we often run into is the fine line between the Deep Web and the Dark Web. Part of what we consider Deep Web seeks anonymity and privacy to avoid censorship or persecution by dictatorial governments or with undemocratic attitudes. Hence through Tor you will be able to know how to enter the Deep Web but also the Dark Web.

How to enter the Deep Web

Now that we know what the Deep Web is, the answer to how to enter the Deep Web answers itself. That is, to access this type of content or websites, it is enough to have a normal web browser, the same that you use to read this article or to search in the aforementioned search engines. The problem is in knowing what content is that which is part of the Deep Web.

On the other hand, a certain percentage of the Deep Web is only accessible using Tor-compatible browsers, such as Tor Browser, based on Firefox, or Brave, which integrates Tor. These browsers serve both to access the traditional web and Tor .onion links.

From here, how do you find Deep Web content? A good starting point is The Hidden Wiki, a page that collects .onion links associated with the Deep Web. There you will find search engines, cryptocurrency markets, web or image hosting, forums, messaging or anonymous email services …

However, when finding Deep Web link sources we inevitably stumble upon Dark Web content. In the case at hand, in The Hidden Wiki they also link to forums and online stores for illegal drugs or medicines in many countries.

Another compilation of Deep Web links is the portal Deep Web Links. Displays search engines, recommends Tor compatible web browsers, indexes .onion pages to host content or send and receive email, anonymous social networks, forums, Bitcoin related content, directories, etc.

Although the official Tor search engine is DuckDuckGo, if you need to find websites with .onion links there are better options, like not evil or Ahmia, both accessible from Tor-compatible browsers.

To finish this article, it is worth remembering that to access certain content on the Deep Web it is convenient to take precautions. The same precautions that we take when entering web pages that we do not know for the first time and some more, such as do not provide personal information in any form, forum or chat, avoid opening downloaded files without having analyzed them before, etc.

