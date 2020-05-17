Google Play Music was born in 2011 and will not be 10 years old. YouTube Music premiered in 2015 and is called to be the relay of Play Music – and also that maintaining two platforms with the same type of service is absurd and economically ineffective. For this reason, Google already allows Play Music users to transfer their libraries, playlists and podcasts to YouTube Music.

But what can be done on YouTube Music? Let’s see it:

Create playlists

Expanding options, YouTube Music increases the capacity of playlists from 1,000 to 5,000 songs so you can add more of your favorite tracks.

Catalogue

The platform allows you listen to the music you uploaded or purchased on Google Play Music after transferring, or add up to 100,000 tracks personal to your YouTube Music library (i.e. you can upload around 50,000 additional songs in relation to Google Play Music).

Play offline

Members who pay YouTube Music can download any song, playlist, or music video, or enable smart downloads to always have new content to listen to, even when you’re offline. Although this is currently available only on Android.

Letters

An always grateful option, the service shows you the lyrics on the screen of a song while you are listening to it so you know what the topic says.

Explore tab

The Explore function will help you discover new songs and access YouTube Music’s extensive catalog of playlists from the Moods and genres sections, and New releases.

How much is YouTube Music worth?

The prices for Google Play Music and YouTube Music are the same: Users can enjoy the ad-supported version of YouTube Music for free or subscribe to YouTube Music Premium, an option that allows you to play content in the background, download and listen to it without ads by 9.99 euros per month.

For anyone who is a paid subscriber to Google Play Music and is wondering what will happen to the money they have paid, Google points out that “We will automatically convert unlimited Google Play Music subscriptions to the equivalent level of YouTube Music Premium or YouTube Premium based on their current benefits and without additional charges ”.

Download YouTube Music for Android

Download YouTube Music for iOS