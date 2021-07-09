What is your criticism and opinion of Marvel’s Black Widow?

The time has come to stop running from your past. At last the film “Black Widow” sees the light. One of the films directly impacted by the pandemic reaches theaters and Disney + with premium access. The first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that always provides the basis for more future stories, despite the fact that as we know it is actually located after the events of “Captain America: Civil War.”

In Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow,” an action-packed spy thriller, Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, faces the darkest chapters in her history when a dangerous conspiracy related to her past emerges. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to end her, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the trail of shattered relationships she left behind long before she became an Avenger.