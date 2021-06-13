What is work like in a highly bio-safe laboratory?

The theory that SARS-CoV-2 was able to leave a Wuhan laboratory, by accident, has gained momentum and is being investigated as one more hypothesis

We explain how to work in a high biological safety laboratory and to what extent such an accident would be feasible

Virologist Antonio Alcamí details the extreme security conditions in which they work in his CSIC P3 laboratory: “Everything is shielded”

“In this type of laboratory everything is shielded, they are extremely safe. A virus leak is impossible, if the rules are followed. “ Speaks Antonio Alcamí, virologist from the Severo Ochoa Molecular Biology Center in Madrid. Works in a high biological safety laboratory P3, that is, a laboratory with the capacity to handle potentially dangerous biological agents thickened under a level of contamination 3. As HIV, for example, or SARS-CoV-2.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology is a P4 laboratory, which means that your level of biosecurity is even higher, the maximum possible. They are licensed laboratories to handle the most dangerous and deadly pathogens. For example, him ebola. There are only 50 in the world, the vast majority in the US. In Spain there are none. But the way of working on a P3 is quite similar to that of a P4. Alcamí explains it to us in detail.

Air goes in but never leaves

Levels biosafety -from 1 to 4- determine the control measures that a laboratory must take when working with certain pathogens, depending on the risk they pose. They affect things like air and water filtering, investigators’ insulating suits, and the management of the material or biological waste they work with. Alcamí and his team have been working with viruses for years, to understand how they manage to evade the immune system and to investigate their transmission by aerosols. Since the pandemic arrived, they have focused their research on SARS-CoV-2.

“The most common viruses, such as the flu or the common cold, they need a level 2 ”, explains, “but to work with SARS 1 or with this new SARS needs a P3 “. Because the risks of its manipulation are not the same. In a P3, scientists work with negative pressure in the air, with several intake gates that allow air to enter but prevent it from leaving. They wear specific P3 PPE and handle viruses in special culture cabinets.

“The entrance is with successive gates, You open the door and the air flow always goes inwards, never outwards, because there is negative pressure inside. You notice that the air enters with you. When I open one door, I step into a closed hall, and only then, when it closes, do I open the next. This means that at no time can air escape from the interior to the exterior ”. Plus, for added safety, there are HEPA filters: “All the air that is inside the laboratory is filtered, to confirm that viruses can never get out.”

Whoever enters, in addition, does so in a Specific PPE for this type of facility. “We change our clothes completely, and you also have to take off everything you wear, rings, pendants, piercings … You go in naked and dress every day in a new PPE”. They are special suits for P3, because they protect better. “Each entry into a laboratory has a cost of between 30 and 50 euros,” explains Alcamí. And they can enter several times a day, although he confesses that they avoid it, because “It is very tedious.” Looking at the photo that accompanies this article, you can get an idea.

Various levels of security, “as in airplanes”

The normal thing is that, once inside, they pass working between 4 and 6 hours, “although we try to be as little as possible”He confesses, because working under these conditions is not easy at all. With a PPE from head to toe, always with a double glove (one on top of the other), and in this case, in addition, with a kind of diving suit to breathe. Because working with SARS-CoV-2 entails some additional safety measure, such as a proper respirator for each researcher.

“With this coronavirus, we also wear a kind of diving suit with an individual filter that is connected to an air pump. The air that I breathe is filtered by HEPA as well, and this guarantees me that it is clean, free of viruses “. This, he explains, is required when you work with airborne viruses.

But there is more. “All the material that we use inside these special cabins is immediately inactive”. What does that mean? That if it has been contaminated with an active virus, it is inactivated at the moment, to reduce the risk time. “Because we are working with infectious virus”, Recalls Alcamí.

Prior to leave the laboratory, all material is inactivated again with which it has been worked. And that material – among which is the PPE itself, which is disposable – is taken by a specialized company and processed. “Everything is doubly inactivated, and then it is taken away by a company that treats it again. There are various levels of security ”, warns the virologist,“ as in airplanes ”. If, for whatever reason, one fails, the next one is activated. For example, if there is a power cut in Madrid, the Alcamí laboratory would continue to operate. “There is a second engine that starts with a generator set, the P3 is never going to stop.”

Exit with shower and no turning back

Getting out of a P3 is as complex as getting in, or even more so. “There is a very specific protocol to go out, so that if the PPE has become contaminated, you will not become contaminated.” Like the one at the entrance, it is a unidirectional multi-gate security system. “From the laboratory you go to a room where there is a door that, when it closes behind you, locks, there is no way back. You have to take off your PPE and shower. And until you’ve showered, the other door doesn’t open. Only if you take a shower can you go out ”.

You can’t go back and you can’t forget anything inside, of course. What if you have left your glasses, for example? Alcamí explains that this situation simply does not exist. Because “inside the laboratory you have all the necessary objects to work”, and from there they do not come out. That includes, for example, having duplicate sets of glasses. The objects that enter, no longer leave. And vice versa.

“You cannot take anything out or put anything in a P3. It is forbidden to take samples from that laboratory “. If they need to do it occasionally, for example, to take a specific sample to another P3, there is a whole protocol with very rigid rules and specialized companies for it. “Everything is very regulated, I can’t get a tube out”, explains Alcamí, as it could do in a normal laboratory.

In fact, “All tubes containing virus are registered.” There is a catalog, in which researchers have to indicate what is in each tube and where it is. “I have to clearly specify where each SARS-CoV-2 sample is, what properties and what volume does it have, what box is it in and in what position ”.

Maximum safety in a P4

This is how you work on a P3. What would change in a P4, like the Wuhan lab? Essentially, not much, but some things do vary. For example, in a P4 the researcher has a one-piece and totally hermetic PPE, with the individual respirator already incorporated. And when he leaves the laboratory, “before you shower, you have to inactivate the suit itself, so you shower with it on first. “

In the P3, on the other hand, the researchers remove the PPE before showering and put it in a basket, which goes directly to the company that processes it. “There may be some virus left in it, but that is never going to come out of there. Even so, in a P4, for even greater security, you inactivate it before taking it off ”.

The entry restriction is also much higher. “In P4 you have to take medical and psychological check-ups to enter. Because you work with agents that are more sensitive to bioterrorism. “ Like the Ebola virus, for example. Alcamí says that “in the US they investigate your personal history, even. But for components more related to National security than with biological safety ”. Biological safety cabinets, in which you work with the virus manually, also improve a bit in quality at each level. And the same goes for the quality of protective equipment.

It is not easy to set up this type of laboratory, nor to obtain authorization for its start-up. Biological safety laboratories are governed by the regulations of each country, but also by the criteria set by supranational organizations such as the WHO. Depending on the virus you work with, we have already seen that security protocols change, but also depending on how you work with it. “In Spain, if you genetically modify a pathogen, for example, you have to request permission from the National Biosafety Center and submit a risk assessment. If you only work with the wild virus, the permission is different ”, explains Alcamí.

Virus released, manufactured, a natural leap … and a contagion?

Knowing how these labs work, we asked the virologist on the theory of the accidental escape of the virus, and on the hypothesis that it was even manufactured (promoted in its day by Donald Trump). On the latter, Alcamí is blunt. “I discard it. It is not easy to get a virus to spread better, and we do not know this well enough to be able to do it. “ In addition, he explains that “the genetic modifications that we make in laboratories normally attenuate them, they do not make them more virulent.”

On the possibility of an accident, explains: “If I dedicate myself to isolate bat virus and select it in the laboratory, I can speed up the process, that is, select viruses that adapt more quickly to humans. It could be, let’s imagine, that the natural process had been sped up in the (Wuhan) laboratory for research purposes. ” With what objective? “To understand what this virus has to do to get the human jump. a useful experiment, although at the same time, risky ”.

But it is also that, for the accident to have occurred, another step is needed. “Human error would have to have occurred later, for that modified virus to have escaped. And that is very unlikely, if the rules are followed ”.

On the most accepted theory so far, that of the natural leap between species, the virologist explains that it is “a matter of probabilities, something that in time it will happen. You have a bat virus that is continually trying to pass to humans. Viruses are continually trying to jump. “

“The conditions in which we work here make it practically impossible”Insists Alcamí. He explains that they even avoid working with any sharp element to avoid accidents. “And we never, ever, got to take off the double glove. If you work according to the rules it is impossible to infect you, and I find it hard to believe that someone who breaks the rules enters these laboratories. We all self-control a lot ”. In fact, the virologist assures that “in the current situation of the pandemic, in which the virus is still circulating, I have more chances of being infected if I go to a terrace or a shop than in a P3 laboratory ”.