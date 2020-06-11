If you have updated to the latest version of Windows 10, the May 2020 Update (version 2004 of the operating system), perhaps you have noticed that in the section of “Windows Specifications” (within System> About) a new element has appeared that refers to a Windows Feature Experience Pack.

Perhaps you have wondered what this “experience” refers to. If you’ve been on the Insider show in the past few months, you may have already seen it and have an idea of ​​what it can be. If you just updated Windows 10, then you will have seen that this was not in previous versions of. So, we are going to explain in as much detail as possible what exactly it is.

Windows Feature Experience Pack

Mary Jo Foley, editor of ZDNet in the field of Microsoft, has published an article explaining all the information that she has been able to gather about it and that, incidentally, has not been easy, given that Microsoft has refused to give an official answer.

Being concise, Windows Feature Experience Pack is a set of tools, functionalities and applications of Windows 10 that will be separate from the operating system itself and they can be updated more often without relying on Windows 10 updates. This package will allow a set of Windows features are updated from the Microsoft Store And it will not only be changes to the user interface and user experience.

The Windows Feature Experience Pack is listed within optional features (which we will find in Settings> Applications and features> Optional features) for Windows 10 and Windows Server. This is displayed along with others such as Internet Explorer, Notepad, Microsoft Paint, Microsoft Quick Assistance, the OpenSSH client, the print management console or the Windows Media player, among other available features.

What does the Windows Feature Experience Pack contain?

If we look at the detail of the page, it indicates that the Windows Feature Experience Pack is available in Windows 10 version 2004 or higher and “Includes critical features for Windows functionality”, weighs 44.15MB and clearly indicates that do not remove this package.

Currently, within this package there are the new application “Crop and annotation”, an updated text input panel, and an updated user interface shell hint.

It is important not to confuse the Windows Feature Experience Pack with the Windows Experience Pack for Windows XP, Windows Vista and Windows 7 as it is a totally different thing.

Windows 10, on the way to being a fully modular operating system

This really is a full-fledged declaration of intent in what we have been hearing for years from the Windows Core OS. A single Windows 10 kernel for multiple devices, being able to easily adapt to any of them. Windows 10 was once on mobile phones and is still present since the first version of Xbox One. Windows 10X is a version that, as we have recently known, has changed course to adapt to single-screen devices. In the end, multiple versions emerge, but with the same core.

As Mary Jo Foley comments, it has been speculated that this Windows Feature Experience Pack could fit the long-term goal of completely separating the interface and user experience from Windows Core OS (Windows kernel). The big plan behind it would be that Microsoft could change different shells (with the Windows Feature Experience Pack) depending on the device Windows 10 was running on to make it fully modular.

Does this remind you of something? Maybe yes and we had also talked about it on OneWindows. We refer to Composable Shell and it is that this package of experience features could be totally connected to it. This Composable Shell (or also called CShell) it would be the one that would be more and more flexible to be able to update independently of Windows 10.