What is WhatsApp Pink? Contains harmful software | Pixabay

Lately we have heard a lot about a new version of WhatsApp which is named WhatsApp Pink and maybe you have already wondered whether to download it or not, so if this has already happened to you, keep reading, because everything is false.

WhatsApp Pink is a variant of the application that promises to paint your conversations pink, however, it contains a harmful software that infects your mobile device.

This new application is sold to you as a modified version of WhatsApp with the interface in pink, but, in reality, it is a malicious software that infects your mobile device after a few seconds.

It may interest you: WhatsApp trick to download app statuses

It’s the latest security scare to hit the Facebook-owned messaging platform and its name is WhatsApp Pink.

It is worth mentioning that the news has been released by the expert in cybersecurity Rajshekhar Rajaharia, who posted a series of tweets explaining what WhatsApp Pink actually does.

“Once installed, the fake WhatsApp application begins to circulate a message containing a link for download. The attacker’s goal seems to be to get the data of as many users as possible,” Rajaharia told Gadgets 360.

It is recommended to judge with skepticism any link that we receive through a messaging application or social network.

Even if it comes from a trusted person, it is possible, as in the case of WhatsApp Pink, that that person’s account has been hack3ada and, in reality, it is the attacker who is inviting us to click on the link in question.

Another recommendation is to download only the version of WhatsApp that is available in the Google application store.

It may interest you: Get out blouse! Lizbeth Rodríguez boasts a roll and much more

There are quite popular alternative versions such as WhatsApp Plus, however, you must remember that everything that does not come from the Play Store always carries a certain risk.

It is worth mentioning that these preventive measures are not only effective to protect yourself from WhatsApp Pink, since in reality, it is advisable to apply them in daily life to protect yourself from both this and any other threat that may spread through the network.

On the other hand, although the most important recommendation in terms of security is to always keep applications updated, from time to time a security problem can ruin our data.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

In fact that is what happens to WhatsApp, because after a group of Check Point experts discovered a security flaw that allows a simple bad1c1os0 message to delete all your content in the messaging application.

And WhatsApp is aware of the matter and it seems that it has been solved in the last update, which does not mean that all those who do not have the updated application, may suffer an attack of this type.

In this sense, the flaw would have allowed an attacker to send a malicious message to a group conversation that blocks the entire application for all members of the group.

It may interest you: Romantics! Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja dancing

This crash is not solved simply by deleting the phone, since it is so serious that users are forced to uninstall and reinstall the application.

In addition, the user cannot return to the group chat, which means the loss of all the conversation history, indefinitely, since it cannot be restored.

To stop the block, you have to delete the deletion that contains the message and thus stop the block, in fact the latest version of WhatsApp has already solved the error, so if you have the updated application on Android and iOS you should not have any problem nor risk of losing your content.