WhatsApp is very popular but it is not perfect. With all these additions it would surely be.

Used by millions of people around the world, the WhatsApp messaging app is without a doubt one of the most useful tools in the entire Google app store. However, the now-owned Facebook app is nowhere near the best.

If for example we compare it with its main competitor, Telegram, we find that WhatsApp has some important shortcomings. If its developers decided to incorporate all these functions that we detail below, it would surely be the perfect tool.

Support for multiple devices

Let’s not fool ourselves, as far as WhatsApp operation is quite correct. The only problem is that it only works well on ONE smartphone. Unlike its main competitors, WhatsApp cannot be used at the same time on multiple devices. Nothing to carry it on a second mobile, not even on a tablet. Furthermore, its web version for using WhatsApp on a Windows or Mac OS computer is terrible.

This could be copied from Telegram. This tool is multi-device, we can install it on as many devices as we want, it has a version for tablets and its desktop version works excellently. A pity that an app with millions of downloads like WhatsApp, does not allow us to log in to several sites at the same time.

Secret chats and messages that are erased over time

Telegram (again) has a rather interesting function that makes it one of the most private messaging apps today. It’s about the secret chats. With these chatrs we can send messages without them leaving a trace on the Telegram server, in addition to which they can be programmed to be deleted after a while and cannot be forwarded.

WhatsApp’s problem is that once you write something and send it, the message stays recorded. If a few seconds have passed you can delete the message but our contact has a notice of said deletion. Hence, the secret chats of Telegram seem to us something essential that WhatsApp should incorporate as soon as possible..

Select who you want to see your connection status

WhatsApp allows us to select in a general way who can see our last connection, our profile picture as well as our information or states. The problem is that we can only select if everyone, just our contacts or directly that nobody sees us at all. Unfortunately we cannot select specific contacts.

For example, if we only want – for whatever reason – that our family, determined friends or our partner see our state, with WhatsApp it cannot be done. Rumors say that WhatsApp is working on it, but like all updates to the app, They go slower than the bad horse.

Forget Facebook

WhatsApp from Facebook. Since the social network acquired this tool, we all knew that nothing was going to be the same. Thanks to WhatsApp, Facebook has a giant database. Photographs, information, phone numbers … we can even link our WhatsApp phone number to Facebook, although we honestly see no reason to do so. All this also means that the safest thing is that the messaging app will soon start receiving personalized ads as we already see on Facebook.

I wish WhatsApp worked on being a more independent app. Many of us who use its app do not like Facebook – what’s more, we recommend deleting it from your mobile terminal. While we doubt that this will happen, if not the contrary. Unfortunately WhatsApp will be increasingly integrated with the social network.

As we always say, let’s hope that WhatsApp gradually adds new functions. Although they know that they are the most important messaging app today so it seems that they are not in a great hurry to update. And it’s a shame, because with all these changes, WhatsApp would be a much better app.

