What is Waze, what is it useful for and how does it work

It currently has more than 100 million users, who tend to share important information about what they find along the way. In this way, Waze is constantly updated on anything or element that could slow down our progress, or that could put us in danger (such as an object on the road or an accident).

Why is it so useful?

We could define the way Waze works as a kind of social network for drivers in real time, since it uses the information provided by other drivers (Wazers) to warn us of important elements that we could find on our way, such as accidents, constructions, objects fallen on the road, damaged cars on the shoulder, police activity or even potholes.

In this way, the app uses all this information to predict more or less precise arrival times. And, in addition, to customize the directions based on the turns while we drive, so it is quite useful when traveling with our vehicle both through the city and on rural roads.