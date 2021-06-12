What is Wallbox and why is it already worth more than 1,200 million euros?

FÉLIX CEREZO

Madrid

Updated on Friday, June 11, 2021 – 11:58

Based in Barcelona, ​​Wallbox was founded in 2015 and is dedicated to manufacturing chargers for electric vehicles. The start-up will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange

Eduard Castañeda (founder and CPO of Wallbox) and Enric Asunción (founder and CEO) Third quarter Wallbox will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange Report Charging an electric car: where, how and for how much

The Spanish start up Wallbox has announced that it will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange from the third quarter of this year.It will thus jump from financing rounds in which it raised a few tens of millions of euros to be valued at 1,500 million dollars (about 1,230 million euros at the exchange rate), what would make it a unicorn (technology companies that exceed 1,000 million in value).And all this, when not even six years have passed since its foundation.

What does Wallbox do?

Based in Barcelona, Wallbox was founded in 2015 and is dedicated to manufacturing chargers for electric vehicles, both for private customers (the typical one that is placed in a garage) and for company fleets or installations in public places. Its first models operated only alternating current, for residential and business use, but it has just launched a direct current model: the Supernova, intended for public operators, with a power of 65 kWh. It also has a Two-way charger that allows the car to supply the battery power to the home or return it to the grid, although legally it is not yet possible in Spain. Yes in other countries.

Likewise, it also obtains income by providing companies with intelligent electricity management; and for the recharges that are made using the Electrompaps platform.

What are your business figures?

Given that it is estimated that 70% of cars sleep on the street, and given the low penetration of electrified vehicles (100% battery-powered or plug-in hybrids) in total sales (they do not even reach 6% of sales in 2021), its previous market was very small … in Spain, but not in other Northern European countries such as Norway. In the years that it has been operating, it has already sold more than 100,000 chargers and Iberdrola, which is its reference shareholder beyond its founders, has just bought the first 1,000 units of the Supernova from it.

The company’s workforce, which did not stop growing even during the pandemic, already exceeds 600 people. Wallbox operates in 67 countries and has three factories: two in Spain (the second will open after the summer) and another in China. It also plans to open another in the second half of 2022 in the US, a market in which it should experience great growth.

In 2020, the company achieved a turnover of 24 million euros, for this year it expects to reach 79 million in a path of exponential growth (90% per year) that will take it to reach the barrier of 1 billion in 2025, and jump to 2.2 billion two years later. The ‘break even’ (balance in your accounts is expected to be reached in 2024).

Tesla in the origins

Enric Asunción is the founder, CEO and main shareholder of the company, which he started in 2015 together with Edouard Castañeda. The two had met at a wedding and decided to create Wallbox to supply small smart recharging chargers for private customers, rather than focus on the business of public operators. Asunción, an industrial engineer of only 36 years old, already had experience in the world of electric cars. In fact, Before his current occupation, he had worked at Tesla developing its recharging network in Europe. Castañeda, meanwhile, also left his job to create Wallbox. Until then, I was a scientist at the CSIC (Higher Center for Scientific Research).

Brand converted to category

Even if you did not propose it, Wallbox (wall box is its translation from English) has an important intangible: Its brand is, right now, the synonym with which everyone refers to a charger that is installed in a home or garage, be it individuals or companies. And car brands refer to them like that, even if they are supplied by another company. Something similar to when in Spain the yogurts were generically called ‘danone’ or the sliced ​​bread, ‘bimbo bread’.

The Quasar is a charger that allows the car to power the house

The global market for chargers

In the Spanish company they consider that, in an ideal scenario, there should be 1.1 chargers per electric car: one domestic and 0.1 on public roads. Although according to markets and public infrastructure, these ratios could be 0.5 and 0.2. The forecast is that by 2030 the world market will demand 280 million charging points. Wallbox plans to sell 4.5 million devices until 2027.

What does its IPO mean?

First and foremost, guarantees that they will be able to carry out their expansion plan for the coming years independently and without the need to resort to inorganic growth through the purchase of other companies. Although in the past they already acquired the Electromaps digital platform, which offers information on almost 164,000 charging points around the world. Most of them located in Europe. In total, Wallbox will get 330 million euros (about 270 million euros) of financing, of which 100 million are already subscribed. In recent years, the company had raised 79 million euros in different rounds of financing.

To carry out the operation, the company has reached a business combination agreement with Kensingtong Capital Acquisition Corp, a North American company that belongs to the SPAC group. That is, a type of company without business activity that is established for the purpose of taking a company public. This agreement is the one that has led to the listing of Wallbox in New York and the new company resulting from adding these businesses has an estimated valuation of 1,500 million dollars. That is, 50% higher than the turnover they expect to make in four years.

Has this movement been precipitated?

The speed of becoming a listed company is justified, according to Asunción, on several factors. It is a company that It is already cutting-edge for its technology; have an international presence (in fact, the foreigner is his great barn of clients) and cover all segments of the recharge of electric cars, a market with exponential growth potential. Control of the new company will remain in the hands of the two founders and the current shareholders -with Iberdrola as the reference- will keep 78% of the capital.

