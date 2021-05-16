What is VTuber and how it can transform online content creation

And how are the videos created? The programs use the motion capture technology in order to capture movements and facial expressions, adjusting the avatar accordingly.

Who is Kizuna AI?

Kizuna AI It is considered the first VTuber in the world, although it is true that this way of presenting content in Japan existed for a few years before. In other words, she was the first to use the real term “Virtual YouTuber.” It was officially born on June 30, 2016. And, currently, it has two YouTube channels (called “AIChannel and“ AIGames ”) that today accumulate more than 4 million subscribers and 375 million visits.

Not surprisingly, in just 10 months this animated character accumulated more than 2 million subscribers. And she has come to be listed as a cultural ambassador for the Japan National Tourism Organization.