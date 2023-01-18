 What is vitamin D?

The value of vitamins in every person’s life is difficult to overestimate. Although vitamins do not have nutritional value, these microelements are still indispensable, as we need them to maintain our health and normal functioning of all organs and systems.

One of these vital trace elements is vitamin D. In fact, this is a whole group of substances that are also called calciferols. There are several well-known forms of vitamin D that differ in how the body makes them, but the best known and most readily available are vitamins D2 and D3.

Modern lifestyle, permanent lack of time, stress and unbalanced diet can lead to a deficiency of vitamins in the body. It is important to understand that this problem requires due attention, because vitamins, including group D, perform many useful functions. Fortunately, today there are many useful supplements on the market and you can choose a vitamin manufacturer that will help you get rid of the lack of an important trace element.

h2: Vitamin D functions

Sufficient intake of vitamin D can not only improve the health of various body systems, but also prevent many dangerous diseases. One of the most important functions of vitamin D is the metabolism of calcium and phosphorus in the body, which plays a huge role in maintaining healthy and strong bones. Therefore, it is especially important to get enough vitamin D for children.

In addition, vitamin D performs other functions:

· reduces the likelihood of malignant tumors,

· inhibits autoimmune processes, reducing the risk of autism, asthma, multiple sclerosis,

· strengthens overall immunity,

· supports the nervous system,

· fights infections and viruses,

· positive effect on the cardiovascular system,

· participates in important genetic processes.

On the contrary, a lack of vitamin D can cause serious health problems in various organs and systems. Here are just a few of the consequences of this micronutrient deficiency:

The likelihood of developing depression, nervous disorders and chronic fatigue. Weakening of bones, destruction of cartilage, development of arthrosis and osteoporosis. Reduced immunity, frequent colds and infectious diseases. Problems with pressure, the likelihood of a heart attack or stroke. Deterioration of the reproductive system of the body. Increased risk of skin diseases and allergies.

Given all the functions of vitamin D, it is necessary for both children and adults to take care of the balance of this element. But there are several types of vitamins in group D, and first you need to understand how they differ.

h2: Which vitamin D is better: vitamin D2 or D3?

In this group, vitamin D2 and D3 are considered the most famous and accessible to the body. Vitamin D2 is also called ergocalciferol and vitamin D3 is also called cholecalciferol. Having a similar form, these vitamins differ in the method of obtaining and digestibility.

For example, vitamin D2 cannot be produced in the body and can only be “obtained” mainly from plants and fungi that are exposed to sunlight. In addition, D2 is relatively less absorbed, and even taking it regularly can only marginally increase vitamin D levels in the body.

Most often, by “vitamin D” they mean D3, since this element is much easier to produce and better absorbed. It is produced in the human body as a result of exposure of the skin to sunlight. Vitamin D3 is unique in its ability to act as both a vitamin and a hormone. That is, it not only supports the vital functions of the body, but also participates in the regulation of biochemical processes. For example, calcitriol is synthesized from vitamin D3, which stimulates the absorption of phosphorus and calcium in the intestine.

Comparing both vitamins in different ways, we can safely say that D3 is better than D2. Therefore, if you find supplements with different vitamins of this group in the range of a vitamin manufacturer, it is better to opt for D3.

h3: Important facts about vitamin D

In addition to the main functions of vitamin D, you need to know other important facts about this trace element. This will help you understand how to use it correctly and in what cases the body can signal a vitamin deficiency.

These important facts include:

Vitamin D is able to prevent colds and flu, so it is often taken to prevent various diseases. In the cold season, taking the vitamin is especially effective, since a person is less likely to be exposed to sunlight.

Due to its positive effect on the nervous and endocrine systems of the body, vitamin D can be used to treat depression.

Vitamin D does not accumulate, so its level in the body must be regularly monitored to avoid deficiency.

Food alone cannot provide the replenishment of the daily vitamin requirement.

It is impossible to get an overdose of vitamin D while under the influence of sunlight, since the skin takes a certain amount of this element, and the excess breaks down or turns into other metabolites.

Vitamin D is especially important during pregnancy, because its deficiency can lead to preeclampsia or fetal pathology.

A sufficient amount of vitamin D3 in the body provides a person with healthy and strong bones, hair and teeth.

Consumption of F vitamins enhances the properties of vitamin D when taken in combination.

The recommended daily intake of vitamin D for people aged 1 to 70 is 600 IU (International Units). After age 70, the daily intake increases.

According to recent research, vitamin D may help reduce the risk of type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

h4: Vitamin D sources

You can get vitamin D from several different sources. As practice shows, it is best to combine the three main ways of consuming the vitamin:

1. Sunlight

Synthesis of vitamin D occurs under the influence of ultraviolet radiation. In this case, the vitamin is produced in the skin. The amount of the consumed element depends on the duration of exposure to the sun, season, color and type of human skin. However, keep in mind that prolonged exposure to direct sunlight increases the risk of skin cancer, so sunbathing should be moderate.

2. Food

Vitamin D is also found in foods in varying amounts. So, to fill the deficit, you can use milk, cheese, tuna, eggs, cod liver, salmon, beef liver, oysters and wild mushrooms. For young children, breast milk is often the best source of vitamin D. However, the amount of this vitamin in foods is quite unstable, so it is almost impossible to replenish the daily allowance through meals alone.

3. Vitamin supplements

Thanks to modern advances in science, you can replenish the recommended amount of vitamin D with the help of supplements in pills, capsules and other forms. The advantage of such complexes is their safety, convenience and guaranteed receipt of the amount of vitamin D necessary for the body. But in order for the intake of vitamins to be beneficial, you need to choose a good vitamin manufacturer, follow the instructions and combine the use of vitamin D with other useful micro-nutrients. and macronutrients.

Regular intake of vitamin D helps a person stay healthy, prevent many diseases, and stay active throughout life. Therefore, it is best to use all available sources of vitamin D to prevent deficiency of this vital element.