What is UFS and what is the use of this small element that you can find in many mobiles? | Technology

UFS is a very basic concept of the technology of our mobiles and other devices, but that many are unaware of its usefulness and the importance it has. Do you know what UFS is? We tell you.

When choosing a new smartphone we usually look at the cameras, the processor, the storage capacity and the size of the battery, but there is another element that we should also take into account. It is the standard of storage, the most modern is the UFS 3.1.

In the beginning, mobile phones didn’t have that many cameras, we couldn’t even download a video game to play with them. But mobiles have evolved a lot, now they store gigabytes and gigabytes of family photos and videos, hundreds of applications and games, even music. For this reason, we need the UFS standard, so that the phones can withstand all the fire that we give them daily without their performance falling.

UFS stands for Universal Flash Storage, or universal flash storage. Its objective is to offer ultra-fast reading speeds on mobile phones and digital cameras mainly. That is it is the equivalent of SSD disks that take care of the storage memory of computers, but in a smaller size for all those devices that need speed and energy efficiency in a small space.

The different UFS standards that already exist are replacing eMMC, another type of flash memory used for many years in this market. That is why it is so important that you know the UFS standard and all its possibilities when you go to buy a new smartphone.

The UFS standard is a type of NAND Flash memory with a full duplex interface. This means that this type of memory can read and write simultaneously, your mobile can send and save several files at the same time, which means that the transmission speed and the multitasking capacity improve.

Therefore, the capacity of the storage memory is not the only characteristic that should matter to us, also its reading and writing speed that will influence the performance of our phone and that can help the processor, on which not everything depends. the job.

It is true that when we buy a new mobile we usually look at whether it has 64, 128 or 256 GB of storage because we know that this way we will be able to download more applications and store more music and photos on it, but it is also interesting to know what reading speed it has that memory, because that implies a more fluid experience and with less energy consumption, so that the battery lasts much longer.

UFS 3.0 to 3.1

Over the last few years the UFS standard has been improving. In this graph you can see how it has grown in capacity, as well as in writing and reading speed. The latest to hit the market is the UFS 3.1, introduced last year. From 3.0 to 3.1 the difference is not much, because it is an update of the standard. UFS 3.0 and 3.1 are equal in capacity and bandwidth per channel of 1,200MB / s and 2,400MB / s total.

This standard still has a long way to go to reach computer SSD disks, but since it has improved so much over time, it is very likely that in the coming years and with the arrival of new standards, UFS will make the leap to mid-range and low-end laptops and miniPCs as a somewhat cheaper alternative to SSDs.