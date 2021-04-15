What is true and what is not in the mythical film

We put the film through a ‘fact-check’ to see how many truths and lies it told us in 1997. ‘Titanic’: James Cameron confesses 20 years later. Crazy Theory of the Day: Is ‘Titanic’ a Prequel to ‘Terminator’?

On April 14, 1912, the Titanic sank in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean. And 85 years later, James Cameron turned the tragedy into one of the highest grossing, award-winning, and shocking films in movie history. ‘Titanic’, released in 1997, was a phenomenon thanks to its incredible special effects at the time, its great protagonist performances (some young Kate winslet Y Leonardo Dicaprio, launched to stardom) and an epic romance ‘made in Hollywood’ that, to the rhythm of ‘My heart will go on’ by Celine dion, had half the world sobbing in the movie theater.

Of course, Cameron knew how to make his mark on the history of the medium. Now, as with any true story that is brought to the big (or small) screen, a question arises: How much of what we see corresponds to reality and how much is there for creative licenses? We imagine the basics, you know: yes, of course an ocean liner baptized as Titanic sank, causing the death of hundreds of people and recording an event for history. But there are many more details to analyze in this transfer from the real event to the fictional film.

We review what is real and what is not in ‘Titanic’, from its characters to its most iconic images.

Rose and Jack never existed, but some minor characters did

Unfortunately, the incredible love story between Rose and Jack did not really happen, nor did their characters really exist. It was all an invention to create the romantic center of ‘Titanic’, but much has been speculated about what was behind its creation. For example, there was a passenger listed as J. Dawson, which made many think that Jack Dawson, the character of DiCaprio, was real. But that ‘J’ stood for ‘Joseph’, and his story was completely different. As for Rose, the inspiration declared by James Cameron to create the character has nothing to do with the ship, but with the artist Beatrice wood. The director was reading his autobiography during the development of the film’s production, and ended up capturing aspects such as a woman’s love for art or her wealthy family.

Now, that the protagonists did not exist does not mean that the entire cast was an invention of Cameron. One of the best characters, Margaret ‘Molly’ Brown (Kathy bates), she was a first-class passenger on the Titanic, as well as the ship’s architect Thomas Andrews (Victor garber), Cruise Line Director Bruce Ismay (Jonathan Hyde) and Captain Edward John Smith (Bernard Hill).

Yeah the underwater shots were real

Indeed, most of the underwater shots in which we see the remains of the Titanic are real. In 1995, during the preparation of the film, James Cameron chartered the Russian ship ‘Akademik Mstislav Keldysh‘and its two submersibles. The director was willing to go as far as possible with his research, so he made a total of twelve dives with the aim of shooting images of the sunken ship on the bottom of the northern Atlantic Ocean. The result, as we know, was spectacular, and then they were combined with the scenes of the actors reacting to the discoveries. It was not easy to get this far: special chambers and housings were designed to withstand water pressure, but with them you could only shoot twelve minutes of footage down there, even though each dive lasted about fifteen hours. So, although we do see the actual remains of the Titanic, not all of them are.

Did you really crash because the director of the company asked you to go faster?

There is no clear answer as, after the disaster, there were many theories, statements and accusations. In the investigation that took place in the United States Senate, White Star Line director Bruce Ismay (played in the film by Jonathan Hyde) assured that the boat never reached the maximum of its power, which never exceeded 75 revolutions, with a maximum of 78. It was not very far, of course. But what tangled the case were the different statements of the witnesses and those implicated. Survivors among the passengers claimed to have heard Ismay pressuring Captain Edward Smith to go faster.As we see in Cameron’s film: the reputation of the boat could improve if they exceeded the expectations that were had about it. However, the ship’s officers rejected this version of events and struck out the passengers’ statements as “unreliable”. But perhaps this is how theirs should be rated, since they could be protecting the image of the company they worked for. We will never know.

Believe it or not, the string quartet did play as the ship sank.

It seemed the most dramatic gesture that Hollywood could invent: while the Titanic is sinking into the ocean, with hundreds of people trying to save and running from here to there on deck, a string quartet, which enlivened the nightly evenings of the place, gets to touch. Music calms the beast? And what about shipwrecks? Surprisingly, this detail from the movie is completely real: violinist Wallace Henry Hartley, leader of the brass band on the Titanic, decided to start playing music classic to give more drama to the moment. Survivors of the event recalled that he played ‘Alexander’s Ragtime Band’ and ‘In the shadows’, among other songs. Both he and the rest of his companions died that day.

No, Officer Murdoch neither took bribes nor committed suicide

Much controversy broke out in the small Scottish town of Dalbeattie when they saw the super successful ‘Titanic’ in theaters in 1997. And this is the place of origin of officer William Murdoch, one of the Titanic workers who died in 1912. His family and descendants found his portrait in the James Cameron film downright insulting, and it is that his real figure was used to create a dramatic vehicle full of falsehoods. There is no record that Murdoch took bribes to sneak wealthy men into lifeboats, nor that he committed suicide after shooting some passengers trying to get into the boats himself. According to eyewitness testimony, one officer did commit suicide, but it is not certain that it was Murdoch. Also, there is no evidence to suggest that Murdoch ever took a bribe. The memory of this real man was tainted to show us how bad Billy Zane’s character was, so it’s no wonder his family members were pissed off. Studio executives had to go to Dalbeattie to deal with the controversy, issuing a public apology and making a donation of $ 8,500 to the officer’s memorial fund..

Yes, an elderly couple decided to go down with the ship (but not in bed)

Speaking of dramatic moments … One of the most heartbreaking and iconic images from ‘Titanic’ is this of two old men cuddling in bed, feeling how the water invades your cabin. Preparing for death, but together. One of the best moments of the film is based on the true story of Isador and Ida Straus, a couple of first-class passengers who decided to stay on the ship as it sank. According to the witnesses who survived, the couple had to separate in the lifeboats (women and children first, you know), but they refused. They say that Isador did not want to get on any boat while there were women on board, and Isa did not intend to leave without her husband. “We have been living together for many years. Wherever you go, I go”, are the words that they put in their mouth later, although who knows if they were an invention to add drama to the matter. They also say that they sat on a couple of deckchairs, and not lying on the bed in their cabin as in the movie. Still, an image to remember.

No, Rose’s blue pendant did not exist

Unfortunately, the Heart of the Ocean was just a McGuffin in ‘Titanic’, a narrative tool and not a real object that had any kind of relationship with the ship. In Cameron’s movie, it’s what leads to Brock Lovett (Bill paxton) to explore the remains of the Titanic, meet an elderly Rose, and discover the incredible love story she lived on board. But that it has nothing to do with the story does not mean that it was not based on real jewels. Emphasis on “reals”: the piece is based on the famous Hope diamond given to Marie Antoinette by King Louis XVI of France, and which is currently in the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History in Washington, DC A replica of it was exhibited by Celine Dion in her interpretation of the title song of the film at the Oscars gala and after sold at auction for over $ 2 million.

Could Jack have been on the board or not?

NO, LEAVE IT.

