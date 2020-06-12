Mexico City.- The antiviral drug tocilizumab, an immunomodulator, is being considered for “restricted use” in seriously ill patients with COVID-19 for “emergency reasons”, and may be a great alternative to treat the coronavirus.

The new clinical management guidelines for COVID-19 are in the process of being finalized by experts on COVID-19, discussing the guidelines in which the drug may be an option.

The much-hyped hydroxychloroquine, the antimalarial drug, will continue to be used, while azithromycin may be removed from the treatment protocol, sources with knowledge of the developments told PTI.

Tocilizumab has become a fundamental drug for the management of cytokine storm in the inflammatory phase of # COVID2019. Mexico needs to have sufficient doses of this compound due to the increase in cases. pic.twitter.com/jUMhpYhww1 – Dr Francisco Moreno Sánchez (@ DrPacoMoreno1)

June 5, 2020

A clinical management guideline issued on March 31 recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine in combination with azithromycin in patients with COVID-19.

Since COVID-19 is a new disease and there is no medicine or vaccine at the moment, treatment protocols are being revised from time to time based on emerging evidence, a source said.

Tocilizumab, an immunomodulatory drug that modifies the immune system or how it works, will be used experimentally.

Based on the evidence, a few more drugs may be added to the protocol to use in combination with hydroxychloroquine, but a consensus has not yet been reached regarding them, the source said.

The drug regulator had last week granted marketing authorization to the US pharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences for its “emergency restricted use” drug remdesivir in COVID-19 hospitalized in the country, the sources said.

The remdesivir approval process was accelerated in light of the emergency situation and the unmet need for medications in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

This medication, which is given as an injection, has been approved for retail sale under specialist prescription for use in a hospital or institutional setting only. It has been approved for use for up to five days, a source said.

