What is TMJ physiotherapy?

Also known as the temporomandibular joint, it consists of a medical treatment to alleviate the discomfort caused by this problem, as well as prevent it from developing more seriously in the long term.

Currently, there are many dental conditions that can occur in humans, some more serious and others less. Similarly, it is also common for there to be disorders that occur to a lesser extent and are more unknown, and yet they are common in many people. Among others, you have to mention the disorder of the atm, or what is the same, of the temporomandibular joint.

To get an idea, this joint is located between the jaw, as its name suggests, and the temporal bone. It is one of the most important joints in the oral cavity, since, among other things, ensures that the chewing movements are adequate and everything is in sync.

It must be said that, today, more than 30% of the population considered healthy have an atm disorder, being quite annoying and troublesome. Precisely for this reason, it is common for affected people to go to specialists to treat this situation, knowing that one of the most recommended treatments is Physiotherapy in TMJ. It is important to mention that physiotherapy is a discipline that takes care of the muscles and joints, precisely for this reason, it is so important for the recovery of this type of disorders.

Why does this disorder occur?

As a general rule, ATM occurs when people have a noticeable imbalance between head posture and the craniomandibular system. Taking this into account, it must be said that it is a disorder that causes considerable discomfort, especially when chewing or even, in the worst cases, simply when you open your mouth.

Typically, users realize that they can suffer from this disorder from marked symptoms of the same. Usually, patients with TMJ have discomfort in the ears or noises, also pain in the head, limitations when opening and closing the mouth, clicking in the jaw and of course, intense pain in the teeth and when chewing .

How is the physiotherapy treatment?

As already mentioned, in the case of presenting this type of disorder, one of the most common solutions is to carry out a specific physiotherapy treatment for it. In this sense, the best option is go to one Dental clinic specialized, in order for expert professionals to perform this treatment with the best techniques and tools.

It is important to say that, at the time of carrying out this treatment, there are several specialists who must come together so that it is carried out in the best possible way, the main ones being physiotherapists and dentists.

In this sense, it is also important to comment that, for the treatment to be effective, it is essential to use discharge splintsHence, the figure of an expert is so necessary. Thanks to physical therapy, patients will be able to regain proper jaw movement, which will result in pain avoidance.

Common TMJ physical therapy exercises

When undergoing one of these treatments, it must be said that specialists tend to bet on very specific exercises that, in most cases, tend to give very good results.

Thus, one of the first are known as active exercises. In this case, they are carried out from manual movements in the area, which favors the greater opening of the mouth.

On the other hand, specialists are dedicated to educate patients to adopt a better posture. In this sense, they ensure that the parts of the body that participate in all this are correct, such as the jaw, neck, head, sternum or even the shoulder blades.

In the same way, they are carried out specific treatments to relieve pain, being the usual thing to apply heat or cold in the most affected areas. And finally, the experts too they teach relaxation exercises, so that patients can control these movements themselves.