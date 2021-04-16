What is Tinnitus? It prevents Luis Miguel from returning to the stage

What is Tinnitus? Luis Miguel is prevented from returning to the stage | Instagram

Many are unaware of the condition that prevents the singer Luis Miguel, is the same one who for years has filled various scenarios, better known as “Tinnitus”, would be a factor that could prevent the so-called “Sun of Mexico“, go back to the stage.

Better known as the “evil of the musician” that has seriously affected the performance of the “star king” to sing as he has always done to his faithful audience, Luis Miguel He has been dealing with this condition for some years, which apparently affects him in his presentations.

It would be in one of the shows that the “divo from Mexico“He starred in Argentina in 2014 where after starring in a technical incident with sound, this seriously affected his hearing causing him this disorder permanently. The following video shows the moment in which Luis Miguel contracted Tinnitus.

How it happened?

It was October 26, 2014 in Geba, Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the time when the interpreter sang the song “Suave”, his sound engineer suddenly raised the volume of the direct hearing aid that he wears in his ear too much.

After this, “Luismi” was forced to stop singing and stared at his staff and musicians and at the same time pointed his finger at his ear as a sign of d0l0r, for several moments the face of Gallego Basteri expressed a very annoyance. Intense and seemed lost, his musical team continued the show while Luis Miguel tried to analyze the intensity of what he felt at that time.

What is Tinnitus?

When questioned in an interview, an expert explains the symptom as “a lesion of the nerve cells of the inner ear.” Click here to see the video.

Tinnitus persistently afflicts and manifests with a buzzing or buzzing sound in the ear, the most common causes to which its origin is attributed is exposure to loud sounds, cervical hyperextension, due to the wax that is produced inside the ear canal. or due to side effects of certain medications, they refer.

This has seriously affected the performance of the Puerto Rican in the middle of his shows since it influences his ability to sing, since it involves the sensation of hearing an external sound.

Tinnitus includes the appearance of certain imaginary noises such as ringing, buzzing, roaring, clicking or hissing themselves that can also vary in pitch, from a low roar to a louder one occurring in one or both ears, thus it can also be present all the time or intermittently.

This affects the ability to concentrate and particularly for the maximum figure of the show, this damages their quality of life, since it is also a triggering factor for other symptoms such as feeling fatigue, stress, sleep problems, memory problems, depression, anguish and irritability.

To lessen the effects of this disease for which apparently “there is no cure”, the almost 51-year-old singer must take care of his cardiovascular health, so he must have greater control of his weight, exercise regularly, eat well and maintain his healthy blood vessels.

It would be one of the issues that communicator Claudia de Icaza herself would address in her book “Luis Miguel: The Great Solitary, 24 Years Later” launched in 1994 and for which she was sued by Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri himself.

Currently, in the middle of waiting for the second season of Luis Miguel: La Serie, the trailer that was revealed a few weeks ago showed some episodes about this difficult stage in the life of Luis Miguel.

One of the most acclaimed productions from the platform will arrive on April 18 after the great success of the first season launched in 2018 and for which it took 3 years to enjoy the continuation of the character’s life story and one of the great phenomena of music in Spanish.