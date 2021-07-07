What Is Tiffany Haddish’s Net Worth and HBO Earnings?

Things we can all agree on: Tiffany Haddish is a hilarious genius who should be a millionaire. Which … she is! Tiffany became household-name levels of A-list when she starred in Girls Trip alongside Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Queen Latifah — but she’s been acting forever, hustling hard to land roles even when she was “homeless, hungry, scared, and hurt. ” And now Tiffany’s set to star in (and produce!) A biopic about Olympic Gold-winning track and field legend Florence Griffith Joyner, aka Flo-Jo, so I think we can all agree that an EGOT is in! her! future!

Here’s a quick recap of Tiffany Haddish’s amazing career and the friends (by which I mean the $$) she’s made along the way.

First Up, All of Tiffany’s TV & Movie Roles

Let’s see, Tiffany started out booking guest parts on shows like New Girl and That’s So Raven, which didn’t exactly pay a lot. (As Tiffany told GQ, “[That’s So Raven] only paid like 795 bucks. But the residual checks are certainly nice. I got one for two cents the other day. They could’ve just held on to that till it accumulated at least to 35 cents. ”) She then moved to a recurring TV role in The Carmichael Show, and eventually pivoted to film, starring in Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele’s movie Keanu .

But since 2017’s Girls Trip, Tiffany’s career has simply exploded. She landed roles in Bad Trip, The Kitchen, and Like a Boss, not to mention a hosting gig on Kids Say the Darndest Things, plus a few comedy specials, and a two-year deal with HBO. And did I mention she won an Emmy for hosting Saturday Night Live?

There aren’t a ton of details about exactly how much Tiffany has earned per project, but Girls Trip was the highest-grossing comedy of 2017 (it had a production budget of just $ 20 million and grossed over $ 140 million) so let’s hope / assume she made a lot.

Next Up, Her Comedy Album (It Did SooOOoOOo Well)

Black Mitzvah won Tiffany a Grammy in 2021, the same year she revealed that the Academy didn’t offer compensation after asking her to host their pre-show. “All of that would have to come out of my pocket,” she told Variety, explaining that the show wouldn’t cover hair, makeup, or wardrobe. “I don’t know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it’s disrespectful.”

She added, “I was like, ‘The exposure is amazing but I think I have enough. I appreciate you guys asking. And as much as I appreciate the honor of being nominated, that’s not okay. ‘”

Oh, and Her Memoir? Best-Selling

The Last Black Unicorn debuted on the New York Times’ Best Sellers list, so obviously it did well.

And Tiffany’s Endorsements? Next Level

Everyone else: Endorsing random toothpaste brands.

Tiffany: Endorsing Cadillacs.

Tiffany actually dropped this ad (which I feel pretty confident made her some sweet moolah!) The same week she won a Grammy. Here’s what she told Forbes about the whole experience:

“I wish I could see my younger self. Yeah, now Cadillac needs to go ahead and invent a time machine. Like you push a button and you let your hands off the wheel so we could travel in time. Now that right there is something I would invest in just so I could go look back at myself and whisper in my ear to say, ‘I know it gets hard and you have these dreams and these things that you love.’ Maybe I did do that already because I’ve never given up. Some days I want to, but never given up on the things I love and enjoy. And they always evolve and so do I. So I’m really proud of Cadillac and I’m really proud of Tiffany Haddish. “

So Yeah, Tiffany Haddish’s Total Net Worth Is Major

Like, $ 6 million major, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Congrats to Tiffany and can’t wait to see this number continue to skyrocket.

