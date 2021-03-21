What is this? Tremendous ghost player bug in FIFA 21

If there is something that characterizes FIFA is that always, no matter how hard the developers work, there is always a surprise with a strange bug. And on this occasion, we find a very special one in FIFA 21: the ghost player.

This was demonstrated by Reddit user BEKFAST, who shared a video where an invisible player can clearly be seen carrying the ball in Squad Battles mode, and of course, due to its special status, the defenders were never able to mark it and everything resulted in a goal against.

THE VIDEO

The scene is practically inexplicable, and it only remains to see how the ball moves forward without anyone seeming to touch it, but of course it is an error in the game that causes the player to be invisible and to control the game at will.

Has something similar ever happened to you?

