What is this strange device that allows Minister González Laya’s companions to go without a mask? | Technology

In social networks a situation has become viral where you can see our Minister of Foreign Affairs travel to Estonia, a country where it seems that they do not exactly bet on the masks of a lifetime.

We would all love to go without a mask on the street, but it is not possible until a large part of the population is vaccinated and the presence of COVID-19 is practically non-existent in our society, something that will still take a while.

Technology can help us to make wearing a mask much lighter when we are abroad, since regardless of whether we opt for a surgical mask or an FFP2, it is not at all comfortable to wear them and more for long amounts of time.

However, on social networks they have echoed a rather curious situation regarding the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya to Estonia, where in a photograph we can see that it is surrounded by representatives of that country and that curiously they do not wear a mask, but instead a kind of electronic device on their shoulders, which is basically a state-of-the-art air purifier manufactured, such as no, in Estonia.

The Spanish foreign minister travels to the future (Estonia). González Laya with a surgical mask and her hosts with a COVID19 air purifier. Wouldn’t it have been a great occasion to show off / publicize the CSIC biodegradable FFP2? #powerdressing #scenography # marcaEspaña pic.twitter.com/mZuMYjW60p – Patrycia Centeno (@PoliticayModa) April 10, 2021

The object is an air purifier worn by the representatives who accompany Minister González Laya and it is specifically the air purifier called Breathe, which is capable of disinfecting the air you breathe with UV-C light, eliminating 99% of viruses and bacteria, or so they say.

On their website you have all the data, and basically they claim that it is a portable air purifier that is able to create a zone of clean air around the wearer’s face under an ergonomic and comfortable design, which sits on the shoulders and does not cover the face or mouth, allowing the user to breathe, smile and speak freely. Its operation is simple, and this device is capable of taking unfiltered air and passes it through a UV disinfection model.

This device, they comment, is capable of purifying 55 l of air per minute, which is up to four times more than what an adult consumes at rest. Although not pictured, this purifier still has an attachable face shield to provide additional protection.

Those responsible for Respiray, evidently, have taken many advantages for you to acquire it, highlighting that it is a proactive device, that allows us to breathe easily, that does not cover our face, that it avoids that fog effect in the glasses and that on top of that It is friendly with the environment, but on the other hand it also seems that it is not very comfortable to carry it on the shoulders, and we will see if it is safe to avoid infecting us.

In addition to the above, it is priced at € 279 per unit while today finding an FFP2 mask only costs a couple of euros.

Be that as it may, now you know what exactly that avant-garde device that appears in an image that has become viral on social networks is.