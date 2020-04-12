This famous Spanish actress has left us shocked to reveal herself as she is on social networks. But what is happening to God?

April 11, 2020

Is about Itziar Castro of the series Vis a Vis, who, perhaps in his boredom, wanted to resemble one of the Colombian paintings by Fernando Botero.

And well, boy did his photo achieve the impact he wanted or needed, because for many, seeing it with almost no fabric was a real shock.

In the image, the actress poses exactly like the painting by Botero in which a lady appears a little more plump than normal with her back to the bathroom.

And all his followers were delighted with the photography, and praised his courage to show himself as he is and without complexes.

