How often do you change your mobile phone? Many people endure with their mobile phones for several years but we are aware that there are many other users who cannot stay with the same smartphone for a long time, to the point of changing terminals every year and even several times in the same year.

When we buy a mobile phone we do so because it either covers our basic needs or simply because it has some characteristic or functionality that is essential for us. So for example if we want a 5G phone with 12 GB of RAM we can do for example with a Samsung Galaxy S20 and if our priority is to make really incredible photographs we should opt for the Huawei P40 Pro, always according to DXOMARK. That is to say, that as a general rule we always want the best and the most current.

The problem is that the best is short-lived. Technology is advancing by leaps and bounds and what is now the latest of the latest on the market in a few months may be out of date. And then we want the best again. Our mobile device with which we were so excited a few months ago we no longer like we want another. This is what we call the WOW effect and it is much more dangerous than it seems..

What is the WOW effect: when you get tired of your next-generation phone

Many of you will call it “first world problems” or it will just seem silly to you but it is something much more common than it may initially seem. The continuous consumerism to which we are subjected every day makes us always want to buy and buy new technological devices.

Let’s take an example. We have a more than decent mobile phone, it works properly, it has a good camera and it receives updates constantly. Now, X brand launches a device that allows recording with 8K resolution and we can only say: WOW! We want that mobile phone! But rest assured that we compare it and in a few months that WOW effect will be over and we will have realized that having spent more than 1,000 euros to renew our old and functional smartphone has not been worth it. And when we say 8K we talk about any other new features.

Company marketing is really powerful and its objective is to create the need that we want to have that last phone that has gone on sale right now. The WOW effect is like this and it’s something we need to be careful about. For this we have to ask ourselves the following:

How long have we had our smartphone?

Does our phone still work? Does the battery last? Is it still updating? How much longer can it last me?

Do I need that new feature that X Brand just introduced?

Is it worth paying that money to renew my smartphone?

Will I regret spending my money on a new phone?

Regardless of the fact that in the end each one does what he wants with his money, it is worth thinking before acting. Just keep in mind that despite the fact that today a mobile phone can have the best on the market, tomorrow it may be out of date. Hence, we have to be responsible with the purchases we make and above all, be very careful with the WOW effect.

