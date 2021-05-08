What is the worst type of fat to eat if you want to lose weight, according to experts



A high consumption of saturated fat increases the risk of developing chronic diseases, such as diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular conditions.

Photo: Dana Tentis / Pxhere

The consumption of fats has been a very controversial topic for health and especially in the way of weight loss. The good news is that choose the suitable types of fat can be a great ally to lose weight The secret? Be clear that not all fats are the same, although both healthy fats and unsaturated fats (monounsaturated fats and polyunsaturated fats) shine for their satiating power. Bet on healthy fat sources helps the body absorb vital fat-soluble nutrients and combats inflammation, aspects that enhance any effort to lose weight.

However, harmful fats not only give dietary fat a bad name, they don’t do your waistline and overall health any favors. Finally it is no news to say that Losing weight is based on a combination of factors: eat quality and nutritious food, reduce caloric intake, and be physically active. Therefore, the daily selection of food plays a determining role in the good results, based on this it is probably time to review the basic foods in our kitchen. Finally, there are many products that seem innocuous, that are rich in saturated fat, calories and with a zero contribution in nutrients.

In a way it is not surprising to talk about the worst fats for health, it is no secret to know that foods such as French fries, fast foods, processed meats, pastries and desserts They are the worst alternative! However, recently in a particular way science has discovered which is the worst type of fat that can be consumed to lose weight and it is Our beloved cheeseburger! Medical research suggests that saturated fat in conventionally raised animals and artificial hydrogenated oils should be limited as much as possible, their high intake limits any overall wellness and weight loss goals.

The truth is that currently with prohibition of trans fats In the United States, health-conscious people have turned their attention to the issue and are seeking to focus on the best fat options for health. That is why the consumption of foods rich in healthy fats such as nuts, avocado, fatty fish, seeds and olive oil (among others), has become one of the fundamental recommendations. However, there is a growing body of evidence confirming that a high intake of saturated fat, particularly those found in meat, whole dairy products, fried and processed baked goods, are considered potentially harmful to health and should be consciously limited. These foods tend to very negatively raise LDL (bad) cholesterol levels while suppressing HDL (good) cholesterol levels and cause irreparable damage to cardiovascular health. In addition, saturated fats are related to a increased inflammation, which can lead to serious and sometimes fatal conditions such as heart disease and stroke, obesity, diabetes, mental health and cognitive problems. To all this we must add that most foods made with conventional animal products with a high fat content, processed and fast foods, which are characterized by their high contribution in calories and fat, correspond directly to weight gain and body fat storage.

This is confirmed by a study published in the journal Nutrition, Metabolism & Cardiovascular Disease. The research work focused on studying 16,822 adults aged 18 to 75 years and found that a higher intake of fatty red meat is directly related to abdominal obesity, a risk factor for metabolic diseases, and increased waist circumference. Another reference of interest is the study published by BMC Nutrition, in which it was found that of the main food groups, meat intake is more highly correlated with prevalence of obesity and weight gain.

In conclusion, the specialists point out that these findings do not mean that it should be completely eliminate red meat from the diet. However, it is very important to monitor the quantities and frequency of consumption, but above all to bet on the choice of grass-fed meat. They are measures that are not only of great help to support health and weight loss, it is a more environmentally friendly mentality.

For more context: Depending on the breed of cow, grass-fed beef contains between two and five times more omega-3 than grain-fed beef. Omega-3 fatty acids are well known to reduce inflammation and help prevent weight gain. It is also worth mentioning that the average omega-6: omega-3 ratio in grass-fed beef is 1.53: 1 and in grain-fed beef, this ratio increases to 7.65: 1. Also according to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, grass-fed beef is leaner than conventionally raised meat and contains more Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA), a natural fat that helps the body burn fat.

Therefore enjoy an occasional cheeseburger it is completely healthy and enjoyable. Just don’t forget that these days it is important to make healthier decisions for our body and the environment, so always choose grass-raised meat and consume this type of food on special occasions. Ultimately it’s all about balance, bet on following a plant-based diet, engage in physical activity, control stress and get a good night’s rest.

