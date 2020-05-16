.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company claims to have a cure for the coronavirus: what is COVI-SHIELD?

Sorrento Therapeutics is a California-based biopharmaceutical company that says it has found a “cure” for the coronavirus.

“Among the antibodies showing neutralizing activity, one antibody was noted for its ability to completely block SARS-CoV-2 infection from healthy cells in experiments,” Sorrento Therapeutics wrote in a May 15 press release. “STI-1499 completely neutralized the infectivity of the virus at a very low dose of antibodies, making it the prime candidate for further testing and development.”

The statement says Sorrento “aims to generate an antibody cocktail product that would act as a” protective shield against SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection and would remain effective even if virus mutations cause antibody therapy. individual become less effective over time. “

However, some industry experts expressed caution, even as the company’s shares soared. “It’s just overkill,” Brad Loncar, CEO of Loncar Investments, told Investors.com. “There are many companies working on antibodies that are way ahead.” The site noted that Sorrento has only conducted tests on cells, not animals or humans.

Fox News reported that Dr. Henry Ji, CEO of Sorrento Therapeutics, claims that the company has developed a cure and said, “We want to emphasize that there is a cure. There is a solution that works 100%. If we have the neutralizing antibody in your body, you don’t need social distancing. You can open a society without fear. ”

According to Fox, Sorrento claims that the antibody can “remove” COVID-19 “from a person’s system in four days.”

In the press release, Ji said: “Our STI-1499 antibody shows exceptional therapeutic potential and could potentially save lives after receiving the necessary approvals. At Sorrento we are working around the clock to complete the steps necessary to obtain approval for this product. ”

In that statement, the company said it analyzed and tested millions of antibodies, which develop as an immune response to the presence of an infection, and found about a dozen that could prevent the viral protein from binding to healthy cells. The company created an antibody cocktail they call “COVI-SHIELD,” which is made up of three neutralizing antibodies that are supposed to attack three unique regions of the coronavirus peak protein, according to CNBC.

Sorrento’s tests are preclinical, meaning they have not yet been tested in humans; however, the company said it plans to do 1 million doses.

According to Sorrento, “STI-1499 completely neutralized the infectivity of the virus at a very low antibody dose, making it a prime candidate for further testing and development.”

Ji said the antibodies could be used both as therapy and as a prophylactic: therapies treat existing infections, while prophylactics prevent infection. The independent therapy the company said it plans to produce would be called COVI-GUARD.

Sorrento’s state-of-the-art cGMP antibody manufacturing facilities in San Diego are expected to produce up to two hundred thousand doses per month and the Company intends to produce one million doses at risk while seeking FDA approval for any STIs. 1499 candidate product.

The Company is seeking potential government support and pharmaceutical partners to further expand the manufacturing capacity of STI-1499 with the goal of potentially providing tens of millions of doses in a short period of time to meet the projected high demand.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) is a California-based company founded in 1989 that focuses on the management of curable and chronic diseases, as well as the development of non-opioids for pain.

According to Marketwatch, the company’s shares rose 166.79% to a maximum of two years after the company announced its antibody treatment on May 15. Shares rose from $ 2.62 at the beginning of the day to $ 7.62.

A week ago, it gained 8.9% in commerce after announcing a partnership with New York’s Mount Sinai Health System. That experiment consisted of bringing together 15,000 people who had been evaluated by Mount Sinai doctors, confirmed as positive coronaviruses and produced antibodies.

Ji said the therapy is intended to be “resistant to future virus mutations.”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is still trying to determine what level of immunity, if any, people have who have been infected with the coronavirus. One reason for the delay, USA Today reported, was the lack of supervision on antibody tests. Since March 16, the FDA had allowed antibody test manufacturers to sell products without validating the data from those test manufacturers; the FDA only reversed that policy on May 4.

On April 18, the FDA announced that it was expanding access to serology tests, which can provide evidence of the presence of antibodies. Caution, they said, is intended to prevent false-positive results. Twelve antibody tests have already been conducted through the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (USA) system, according to USA Today.

“We are working 24 hours a day to review EU shipments quickly and continue to take steps to ensure that the process is as streamlined and efficient as possible,” the FDA wrote.

The FDA partnered with the National Cancer Institute, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sciline, which is an organization that provides scientific expertise to journalists, has published an expert opinion paper on COVID-19 antibodies and immunity.

For example, Dr. Arturo Casadevall, president of Microbiology and Molecular Immunology and Bloomberg Distinguished Professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, said: “Reliability is unknown at this time as most tests have not been validated. . I suspect that there is great variation in the reliability of the various tests depending on how they are performed, their manufacturer, etc. “

Dr. C. Buddy Creech, director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and Medical Center, also spoke generally on the subject in that document. “There is so much about COVID-19 that we are still learning. If the past is the prologue, then we should expect those recovering from COVID-19 to have a more refined immune response the next time they see the virus, “he said.

“The challenge with any respiratory virus is: a) that the virus can change frequently, resulting in versions of the virus that escape our immunity (for example, influenza) and b) that over time, the amount of antibodies that circulate In our bloodstream and on the surface of our nose and lower throat, this makes us vulnerable to this type of infection on multiple occasions in our lives.

What we still don’t know about COVID-19 is how long immunity lasts and whether subsequent infections follow the typical pattern of being milder than the first. “

