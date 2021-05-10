What is the tyranny of WhatsApp and how to escape it?

There are many signs that tell us that we are addicted to social networks. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter … all of them can generate addictive behaviors, but it is surely WhatsApp, the most widespread instant messaging application (and precisely because of that), one of the most dominating us. We have all felt trapped at some point by that call ‘WhatsApp tyranny’: overwhelmed by the barrage of messages, especially from groups of friends – unmanaged, feel obliged to answer immediately or continuously consult notifications, profiles and statuses so as not to miss anything.

It is necessary to relax and understand that nothing happens because the sender of the message sees that we are connected or that we have read the message and we do not answer at that moment, many times it is better to wait for a while in which we are calm and not answer in a hurry . That “self-imposed” need to answer immediately leads us to answer anywhere, without privacy, or the peace of mind necessary to maintain good communication. This is what is called the availability requirement, the “you were online.” The WhatsApp groups become a real torture, all because of the fear of missing something, which makes us fall into the FOMO (Fear of missing out). In addition, it can produce in some people feelings of overwhelm, stress, anxiety, guilt and remorse, little capacity for control, lack of intimacy, freedom and autonomy. It ends up negatively affecting other areas of life. Even activities and obligations are sacrificed to be aware of conversations. There are also sudden changes in mood. And finally, there is the most relevant factor of the moment such as “infointoxication” “overinformation”.

“Online life and hyperconnectivity are associated with a lower capacity for self-awareness and introspection and a loss of empathy and deep relationships based on real moments and experiences,” says Gabriela Paoli, psychologist and author of the book “Digital Health: Keys for a healthy use of technology ”.

Tips to escape the tyranny of WhatsApp

As the saying goes, ‘the first step is to recognize it’. Having an observant and critical attitude towards the use – or abuse – of the internet and social networks is a good way to start modifying harmful habits. If we feel the irresistible temptation to consult our mobile phone at all times while we perform tasks that require our concentration (the most classic example is while we work, but it also applies to moments of play with our children or physical meetings with friends), the solution is easy: let’s push aside the temptation. Mute notifications or simply put the phone in airplane mode for a while does not hurt anyone and will allow you to increase your attention in what you are doing.

From the premise that must be started is that We have no obligation to be available or reachable at any time. In this way, we will establish certain habits that help us not to fall into hyperconnectivity and maintain good digital health. For example, some people turn off data and Wi-Fi for much of the day. In this way, if someone must tell us something urgent or if there is an emergency, they can locate us by calling, but we will avoid constant distractions to consult WhatsApp and the internet. You can set one or more times of the day (for example when leaving work or at night after sleeping the children) to sit quietly to read all the WhatsApp messages and answer calmly.

Some keys:

Use these applications as allies: that they make life easier for us, they speed up our procedures, they bring us closer to each other. Training in self-control: having the willpower to give up immediate pleasure in pursuit of a final good. Keep a respectful communication and use digital empathy: don’t say anything you wouldn’t say face to face. At work or professional level: remember that you have the right to digital disconnection, according to organic law 3/2018, on the protection of personal data and guarantee of digital rights. Avoid the computer fatigue by turning off notifications: sound is a distraction when you have to focus on something else. Report availability in groups (work / friends / family) set limits. Gain productivity and health: leave your mobile out of your work or study table. That online communication does not displace and becomes exclusive: Let’s prioritize face-to-face communication. This way we will avoid misunderstandings.

“Let’s not run the risk that digital communication leads us to a hectic, fleeting, superficial, meaningless life, passed through filters. In short, to an edited life. Let’s take care of our communication, which is the basis of any relationship ”, concludes Paoli.