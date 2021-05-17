What is the treatment with antibodies against COVID?

One of the treatment alternatives against the coronavirus is a monoclonal antibody-based treatment, which consists of the infusion of antibodies created in laboratories and that are designed to combat specific pathologies, in this case Covid-19.

East treatment against Covid-19 not yet fully approved, it needs more studies to confirm that it is safe to use, but also that it is effective and capable of fighting the virus so that it can be applied in a massive way.

What are monoclonal antibodies?

Monoclonal antibodies are antibodies that are generated in laboratories with the aim of fighting specific infections. It is given to patients by direct infusions.

Monoclonal antibodies are commonly used to prevent a disease from getting worse and, consequently, worsen the symptoms that the patient experiences, which could lead him to be hospitalized or taken to the Intensive Care Unit.

Monoclonal antibody treatment in people with Covid-19

Monoclonal antibody treatment for Covid-19 differs from vaccines made against the disease in that the vaccines activate the natural defenses of the human body to prevent the virus from spreading in the body.

For its part, monoclonal antibody treatment is used when the virus is already in the body, aiming to offer the antibodies that the body needs to defend itself against the pathogen.

Monoclonal antibody treatment must be performed in a specialized center. Photo: Shutterstock

This treatment is especially useful for:

People with mild and moderate symptoms of Covid-19 Person whose tests for Covid-19 have been positive in the last 10 days People at high risk of developing severe symptoms of the disease

How the treatment with monoclonal antibodies is carried out

This treatment is done in an infusion center since the antibodies are given through an intravenous infusion that takes time to complete.

Initially, the medical staff performs an evaluation and then proceeds with the intravenous infusion. At the end of it, staff will ask you to stay on site in case of any side effects or allergic reactions, which is rare.

It is important to indicate that the person could still be a viral vector of the disease even if they start to feel better. Because of this, it is recommended that the patient be kept in isolation until all of the following occur:

It has been more than 10 days since the appearance of Covid-19 symptoms There has been no fever in the last 24 hours, and you have not taken medication for it The other symptoms of Covid-19 are improving

Not everyone is eligible for antibody treatment, but this does not mean that that person no longer has options since they can be part of clinical trials to test the effectiveness of new treatments.

