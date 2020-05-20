Those who suffer from a depressive picture need proper psychological and medical attention

According to the World Health Organization, depression could rank second on the list of diseases that cause the greatest disability in the world.

It is a very common illness and it is estimated that at least 20% of people have suffered from depression at least once in their lives. This represents a serious problem in general health. However, despite being so common, there is still a great lack of knowledge about its treatment. That is why here we will talk a little more about it.

Causes of depression

According to an article from the psychology portal Limit Disorder, there are various factors involved in severe depression. Some of them are:

Personality traits, such as insecurity, dependency, perfectionism and being self-demanding they provide the conditions for you to suffer from depression. Environmental, economic and health factors are also triggers.

Furthermore, depression also arises due to various biological factors, such as alterations in the brain, especially in the frontal area. These conditions make us more vulnerable to psychological or depressive problems.

Also, molecules like serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine are key factors in maintaining proper neuronal function. When they fail, depression is possible.

Depression treatment

After the previous examination and having been diagnosed, there are two types of treatments: psychological and biological. The first consists of cognitive behavioral therapy and interpersonal therapy.

Photo: Shutterstock

The goals of this therapy are to treat depressive symptoms, help modify personality traits that have led to depression, and teach you techniques or strategies so that you can recognize symptoms and be prevented from relapse.

Pharmacological treatment consists of the use of antidepressants to regulate the flow of neurotransmitters.. The last treatment is electroconvulsive therapy, but it is considered exclusive for those cases that are especially severe.

For an accurate diagnosis and to know what type of treatment you should follow, it is necessary that you go to a specialist as soon as possible. Severe depression is especially dangerous, and so it must be treated urgently.

