Refuting the spontaneous generation (Infobae)

Given the suspension of classes throughout the country, Infobae assumed the role of disseminating educational content for the boys who remain in quarantine. Videos from the Ticmas educational platform that accompanies students, teachers and institutions with content and learning tools, accessible to all schools and quickly implemented, will be used. The publications will be around three main areas of knowledge: humanities, science and mathematics.

Animals were long believed to be born from special rotting food mixes. In this video -a content that is dictated in the first year of high school- the different theories that helped refute this hypothesis are reviewed.

