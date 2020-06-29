The most interpretive novelty is that the company would have to bear all the direct and indirect expenses incurred by a salaried employee when performing remote work.

He telecommuting It has been the main recommendation during the most difficult moments of the COVID-19 pandemic and already advancing on the new normality, the Government is plotting against the clock an imminent teleworking law that can meet certain difficulties as it is a completely new scenario.

The government, employers and unions already have teleworking regulations on the table, and from the Ministry of Labor their draft law has been sent to the social partners, which they want to approve before the parliamentary vacation that will take place in August.

The draft of this preliminary draft law that El País advanced, should be approached taking into account that teleworking would be addressed in a voluntary and fully reversible manner, and before a series of social circumstances that require it.

Working from home is a good measure of work-life balance, but it can also become an ordeal if you don’t know the right tools.

If approved, and under the terms that have been filtered to date, it establishes that the company “must bear all the expenses, direct and indirect” that a salaried employee may incur due to the fact that they are doing telework. In these expenses those related to equipment, tools and means related to the development of their work activity would be included. For this, the company should catalog the position of its employee, and then see the expenses that are passed on from its activity, opting for various formulas.

All this it would have to be compulsorily written in an agreement between company and worker, detailing all the equipment that the employee receives for his professional performance and all the availability rules, marking a redistribution of face-to-face and distance work, naming the control tools by the company in said activity.

This draft law also includes what is called an “occasional teleworking due to force majeure”, in which, for example, a direct family member has an accident or is ill and the presence of the worker is essential, with which the employee could telework .

The future law would also ensure that these workers who do their work remotely would have the same rights as those colleagues who only work in person.

[Vía: lavanguardia]