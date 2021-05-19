What is the study of footprints for?

Share

Tweet

Share

Share

E-mail

It is an action that we perform thousands of times throughout a day: step on. The feet are essential for walking and are subject to many conditions that can damage them. For this reason, it is important to carry out a thorough analysis of the movement. But… What does a footprint study consist of?

The study of the footprint corresponds to an examination and analysis of the foot, whether in pause or in movement; that is, when you are standing or walking. This study includes the response of other muscles necessary for the action of walking, such as the knee, spine or hip. Any dysfunction in any of them alters the quality of the tread. In this way, the plantar analysis also makes it possible to correct dysfunctions in these parts of the body.

The types of footprint study are various and correspond to different objectives. Generally speaking, this observation offers a detailed diagnosis about a person’s foot health. This is decisive when it comes to preventing injuries, since many of them occur in the feet. This situation affects both athletes and those who do not usually do sports. It should be remembered, at this point, that the feet are the main mobility tool in the human body.

Phases

The study of the footprint has several phases and includes from the type of footwear to a technical analysis. In addition to the analysis of the clothing, in the first phase of the process information is provided on the sports activities carried out by the patient. CEach sport modality has specific characteristics and is carried out on different types of terrain. The second step is to scan the foot in a static position. This allows to know if the user has any abnormality or if there is a relationship with problems that occur in other parts of the body. The last step is an analysis of the footprint when the foot is in motion.. It is an analysis that is carried out under different postures of the foot and offers information about the type of footprint. This can be supinator because there is an outward inclination; pronator, when it occurs inwards; or neutral.

After the study of the footprint, the diagnosis arrives, in which the possible problems that the feet present are indicated. It is an observation that has a double function: indicative of an anomaly or preventive, since it is advisable to carry out this type of study also for those citizens who, apparently, do not have bad feelings. Advances in technology make it possible to face this study with the best tools and guarantees of certainty, since podiatric clinics have a powerful and innovative material, such as 3D plantar analysis.

Where to go?

Performing a regular footprint study is the best option for maintaining good foot health. Visit a trusted podiatrist with some frequency so that professionals can review the condition and thus assess the possibility of carrying out such a study. The study of the footprint can be carried out at any time, even if there are no negative symptoms, and it includes all ages in its ratio, from children to the oldest public.

All age groups

Children, adolescents, adults or seniors. All groups benefit from the study of the footprint. In the case of the little ones, they take their first steps and run as their muscles develop. It is a key stage that defines your situation in the future. The revision of the feet allows to correct alterations or to anticipate future problems. Thanks to this test, it is possible to know if the child needs insoles so that his foot has a correct growth and development.

Adolescence is also an important stage, where injuries due to growth are usually generated, especially in the heels. Young people can attribute them to some blow; but sometimes it is a matter of greater importance. Adults also do not escape the changes in the feet. They lose muscle strength and this can affect these muscles. The appearance of corns or overloads is the result of age and this can be solved if the corresponding periodic reviews are carried out. Problems are aggravated in older people, but it should not be ignored, as they also have a solution. More and more elderly people have improved their footprint and well-being thanks to insoles.

The study of the footprint acquires a capital importance in athletes, whoThose who are more subject to injuries and foot problems due to the increased intensity and load to which they are exposed. Being able to run and step comfortably, without alterations, significantly reduces the risk of injury, both to the feet and to other parts of the body. A correct radiography of the situation is only achieved through plantar analysis.