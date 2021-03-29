What is the status called “long covid” reported by recovered patients? We explain it to you

“Long covid” is a syndrome that is seen in several patients who have recovered from the acute effects of a coronavirus infection but report that some of the ailments persist. Severe fatigue, muscle aches, sudden tachycardia, and even what some describe as difficulty concentrating. Scientists in the US continue to study these cases, and to do so, they have received a significant injection of money because, as Dr. Anthony Fauci says, these cases are more than anecdotal. Dr. Elmer Huerta puts this news in perspective and answers many more questions in this edition of Encuentro Digital CNN.