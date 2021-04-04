What is the soda that nutritionists recommend drinking with caution



A can of regular soda contains 39 grams of sugar, adding to a long list of colorings and additives. Bet on making healthy changes.

Photo: Fernanda Latronico / Pexels

One of the strongest and most recurrent recommendations from experts in medicine and nutrition is to stop consuming added sugars. It is nothing new, it is well known that excessive consumption of sugar is a dangerous habit that deteriorates health and is a direct cause of the increase in many chronic diseases. One of the behaviors that are most related and that are more difficult to eliminate, is the intake of soft drinks. The reason? They are highly addictive. The good news is that every day we are more aware of the direct relationship between the food we consume and our state of health, based on this many people have decided to change and stop the bad habit of consuming soft drinks. However, all is not lost, nutritionists have recently surprised us with a healthy soft drink alternative and best of all, it is just as delicious and refreshing! Olipop: a new brand of healthy sodas that has the immense advantage of only containing 2-5 grams of sugar and 9 grams of probiotic fiber. Read on to learn more about this great discovery.

Considering that for many people giving up sodas is often a difficult roadIn large part because the body tends to get used to the immediate stimulus that a soda offers, these types of modern soda alternatives are a good option Why is it so difficult to give up soft drinks? The main problem and the reason why they are so addictive is their high sugar content, which makes them act as a momentary stimulant immediately after drinking them and over time the body gets used to that feeling of energy and they generate dependence. In fact, according to research published in The Journal of Endocrinology & Metabolism, consuming drinks loaded with sugar, as is the specific case with soft drinks, tricks the brain and can help relieve stress by reducing cortisol. However, in the long term, these behaviors generate an emotional response to sugar and make us eat more and more sweet things, creating a very harmful cycle.

It is important to know the serious consequences of a high consumption of soft drinks. In the first place we must say is that they are in the first places of the unhealthy foods and drinks on the planet. And in fact most of the most popular options have a very similar formula. For example: classic colas, like old-school Coke and Pepsi, are made with similar ingredients that significantly deteriorate health. While the addition of carbonated water is fairly harmless, the combination of high fructose corn syrup, caramel coloring, additives, and unspecified flavors make the end result disastrous for health.

On the one hand, we know that consuming high fructose corn syrup It contributes directly to the obesity epidemic, therefore the habit of daily drinking soft drinks increases the risk of gaining weight considerably. Consuming high fructose corn syrup is also linked to an increased risk of diabetes and fatty liver disease, so avoiding this ingredient may be a smart move to improve general health and decrease the risk of many chronic diseases. Also another of the ingredients that are most worrying is the caramel color, which is added to make the soda have that classic cola color and represents a health risk. According to data published in PLoS One, those who drink beverages with a high content of caramel color may be exposed to 4-methylimidazole (4-MEI), a potentially carcinogenic substance formed during its creation.

What should soda lovers drink if they can’t drink water?

Various nutritionists agree that one of the main concerns expressed by patients in consultation is that it is difficult for them to create the habit of drinking natural water and usually coincides with a high consumption of soft drinks. It is a fact that a high percentage of American adults need to drink a soda And doing it occasionally is not bad, as long as the healthiest versions are chosen and above all the quantities are taken care of.

While any nutritionist’s recommendation will always be water as the top drink option for a calorie-free hydration boost, it’s understandable that some people need their soda fix on occasion. Choose a soda that contains natural prebiotic fibers To support gut health, without caramel coloring, real juice, and spices like cinnamon for flavor and stevia leaves for sweetness in place of the high fructose corn syrup, it’s a dream come true. And it is what it offers us Olipop, one of the few soda alternatives approved by dietitians and doctors.

Why is it a good alternative to traditional soft drinks?

It is not about recommending drinking soda, we already know that it is a lousy health habit. It is about choosing healthy options for special occasions, the variants that it offers Olipop brand of natural sodas is a great alternative. Among its greatest advantages is that its taste is really similar to the original versions, to such an extent that it is very likely that you will not even realize that you are drinking a soda that is vastly better for your health unless you analyze the can (which also has a very cute design).

There are many positives to mention about these rich sodas, however the shining star is their OLISMART addition: a blend of prebiotic fiber to help support a healthy microbiota and the most wonderful thing is that it provides 9 grams of fiber (that’s 36% of the daily value!). It is well known that adequate fiber intake is associated with a long list of health benefits, including support for healthy bowel movements, weight loss, and reduced risk of colon cancer.

Also for those who are trying to stay within the recommendations established by the Dietary Guidelines on added sugars, find a soda that contains only 2 grams of sugar per can makes complying with the rules a breeze. We cannot ignore that these 2 grams can never be compared with 39 grams of sugar found in classic soft drinks. Another great thing about Olipop is that it offers only 35 calories per can and the mix is ​​completely GMO.

Although it is true that the main source of hydration should always be water. Enjoy the refreshing and natural taste of a can of Olipop from time to time will not wreak havoc on overall health, nor will it increase the risk of numerous degenerative conditions. Best of all, it is a project that offers delicious flavors for soda lovers: Vintage Cola for lovers of traditional flavors, it is worth mentioning that it is the only variant that contains caffeine (50 milligrams of caffeine from green tea). They also offer other rich and original flavor combinations: Classic Root Beer, Orange Squeeze, Ginger Lemon, Cherry Vanilla and Strawberry Vanilla.

Now you know, next time you have a unstoppable craving for soda There is a healthy alternative! Encourage yourself to change habits and customs, while you enjoy and take care of your health.

Olipop healthy soft drinks./Photo: Amazon

–

It may interest you: