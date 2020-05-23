So that the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic does not so severely affect the food of thousands of Mexican families when they lose their livelihood, deputy Laura Angélica Rojas Hernández registered a point of agreement for the possibility of establishing a Vital Single Income. Read: Wall Street falls this Friday after turbulent week

If this proposal, which was presented on May 5, were approved, a financial support of three months would be granted to those people who were affected with the loss of their income during the pandemic.

So far, this initiative has the backing of 95 female and male legislators from six different parliamentary groups, so the proposal would go to the Permanent Commission of the Congress of the Union to be analyzed by the federal executive.

Read: Global value chains that drive Mexican exports

Read: Funeral Expenses: Which is the most expensive and cheapest funeral home?

What is the “Single Vital Income”?

The measure of the “Single Vital Income” proposed by the deputies would be for at least three months and without conditions and granted to people who will have a decrease in their income due to the health emergency due to COVID-19. The beneficiaries would be awarded a total of $ 3, 746.00 pesos for a minimum period of three months, this income is equal to a full minimum wage.

The initiative presented was supported by the deputies Tonatiuh Bravo Padilla (Movimiento Ciudadano), Verónica Juárez Piña (PRD), Lorena Villavicencio Ayala (Morena), Porfirio Muñoz Ledo (Morena), Cynthia López Castro (PRI), Martha Tagle Martínez (Movimiento Ciudadano ), who agreed that an immediate front has to be made to curb unemployment as well as the poverty that the country is experiencing, considering that in the country there are 54.2 million people in vulnerability, for which they exhorted the President of the Republic , Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to “give the green light” to this proposal and that it be launched in the country.

In a press conference of the Chamber of Deputies on May 5, Deputy Sylvia Lorena Villavicencio Ayala would have indicated that this initiative is absolutely viable and sustained, so a meeting with the Secretary of the Treasury would be requested to carry out the corresponding assessments and let it flow.

“What we are proposing is to resolve an urgent need that thousands of people are living in this country, and it is up to us, because we are the ones who solve the budget issue, it is also up to us to make budget reallocations and also define the issue of public debt, obviously, there, with the assistance of the President of the Republic, “said Deputy VIllavicencio Ayala.

I appreciate the support of organizations to promote #IngresoVital. I have been saying it, this proposal goes beyond ideologies and parties because there are many citizens who require the support to survive and together we will work to push the proposal forward. pic.twitter.com/dHoivG2aro – Media Martha Tagle (@MarthaTagleMed)

May 22, 2020

Civil organizations also spoke in favor of this initiative and agreed that immediate measures must be taken to stop the economic blow that the pandemic will cause.

According to a published document, some of these organizations would be: Union of Domestic Workers, Oxfam México, Acción Ciudadana Frente a la Pobreza, CEMECOP, Nosotrxs, etc.

.