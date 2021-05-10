Shiba Inu is the latest viral cryptocurrency to attract investors’ attention. Shiba Inu’s current price is about $ 0.000032 after earning more than 120% in the last 24 hours. The big surge in Shiba Inu comes on the heels of the Dogecoin price falling sharply after Elon Musk hosted Saturday Night Live.

If you are looking for information on what is Shiba Inu coin and how to buy Shiba Inu now, this guide is for you.

Where to buy Shiba Inu: the main cryptocurrency brokers to buy SHIB

The first step in buying Shiba Inu is selecting a reputable cryptocurrency broker. The Shiba Inu coin is relatively new, but it is available to buy from some of the major cryptocurrency brokers. Our team of experts is comfortable recommending two brokers where buying Shiba Inu is safe and easy.

1. eToro

eToro is one of the fastest growing and most popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The company was founded over 15 years ago and gained popularity by offering extremely low fees, an easy-to-use platform, and a social element for investing.

Using eToro to buy Shiba Inu is an excellent option. Click the link below to get started:

2. Binance

Binance is a crypto-to-crypto exchange service that launched in 2017. Since then, it has expanded its offering to include more than 130 coins. Binance confirmed that as of May 10 at 11:00 am (UTC), users can start buying Shiba Inu coins through two pairs: SHIB / BUSD and SHIB / USDT.

Click the link below to get one step closer to buying Shiba Inu coin.

What is the Shiba Inu coin?

Shiba Inu began to attract investors’ attention when the price of a Shiba Inu coin surged more than 300% ahead of Musk who presents Saturday Night Live. While Shiba Inu and Dogecoin share a similar pet in the shape of a dog, Shiba Inu called himself “the killer of Dogecoin.”

Shiba Inu may be new to some investors, but the platform is quite interesting and may have some potential future value to offer. The Shiba Inu token, or SHIB, is listed and incentivized on ShibaSwap, a decentralized exchange.

Will Shiba Inu increase in value?

SHIB is a new token that is taking advantage of the popularity of dog-themed Dogecoin. It may take some time for large investors to appreciate your characteristics. Meanwhile, the company has yet to release a product to its community.

It is also important to note that Shiba Inu could experience great volatility. While this was expected among new cryptocurrencies, it gives early investors and speculators the ability to buy Shiba Inu at a low price.

Social networks react

DOGE IS DONE #SHIB IS THE NEW MEME COIN GET ON IT WHILE ITS JUST STARTING, BINANCE JUST LISTED IT !!! – Raymond (@ Raymond09531826) May 10, 2021

I never thought $ shib would be my biggest bag. 3 months ago it seemed blasphemous to even consider it a possibility. Keep going shib im still not selling🚀 – Inspector Rodriguez (@inspeector) May 10, 2021