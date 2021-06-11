What is the selective suspension of USB ports in Windows 10 and what is it for? Technology

The USB ports and peripherals that we connect to them can be of great help, but also a great source that consumes part of the computer battery. This is where Windows 10 Selective Sleep comes into play.

To connect mice, sensors, or storage units, the USB ports of our computers are very useful. In addition, those that are of the latest generation offer very good transmission speeds, but All these advantages come with a problem and that is energy consumption.

To smooth out that overspending and save the battery for more necessary issues, Windows 10 features USB Selective Suspend. An easy function to activate or deactivate that promises us a more precise control of the consumption made by these peripherals of our computer, especially when we are not using them.

The selective suspension instructs Windows 10 to manage those devices connected to the USB ports in “Low Power Mode” when they are not being used. Without actually disconnecting them, they will consume as little energy as possible and when we need to use that connection again, they will be activated to consume what is necessary again.

On paper this function is perfect, spending energy only when necessary and the rest of the time saving as much as possible. However, the reality may be very different. Users often experience glitches, computer or peripheral hangs when trying to use the USB port again.

These errors can have different origins, it can be the consequence of a driver in bad condition, that the last update of Windows 10 has a failure, that the antivirus is blocking the USB, among other situations. We are going to explain how to activate and deactivate this function, but first we advise you to be careful, make a backup in case you have to restart or update the computer and, of course, if the function gives problems, leave it deactivated.

How to enable and disable USB Selective Suspend in Windows 10

The first step you should take is to open the Control Panel. You can type it in the Windows search bar to open the program. Once inside, access the section of Hardware and sound, then enter the section of Energy options.

Here you will see the selected plan, in our case and that of most users is the Balanced one that comes by default. Click on Change plan settings and once again enter Change advanced power settings.

A new window will open with the main options, including Suspend. In that menu you will see the function USB selective suspend settings that you must mark as Enabled for both battery and alternating current.

Not all Windows 10 computers have this function available and as we said before, certain errors may arise when using it, but if you want to save on battery and have several devices or peripherals connected that you do not need to be active all the time, it can be a resource to consider .