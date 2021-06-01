What is the San Andrés fault and why is it so feared? | Tec Review

The people of Southern California are always on the alert. This, because geologists have shown concern about the imminent danger of another major earthquake along the San Andreas fault.

What is the San Andrés fault?

The San Andreas fault is a geological fault spanning a length of approximately 800 miles (1,287 kilometers) through California, United States.

The fault marks the transformation boundary between the Pacific Plate and the North American Plate.

The lateral slip measured in the central sector of the fault is about 25 millimeters per year, while in others, further away from it, it reaches 30 millimeters per year, which could indicate an accumulation of elastic deformation in the area. of the fault.

It is considered that the Baja California peninsula was formed by the activity of this fault.

This same process is moving the city of Los Angeles in the direction of the San Francisco Bay, approaching them at a speed of about 4.6 centimeters per year.

This movement is so slow that it cannot be perceived on a human scale, but it has caused numerous damages to engineering works such as aqueducts, roads and ranches.

Relive The Big One

The Big One, also called “The Big One” is an earthquake, which scientists expect to occur in California, due to the San Andreas fault.

Seismologists from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) simulated the effects of a large earthquake in California for a study program.

One of his computer models assumes that the next major event on the San Andreas fault will be magnitude 7.8, initiating a rupture in Southern California near the Salton Sea and then shooting north along the fault to hit LA.

An earthquake in the southern section of the San Andreas fault would have a direct impact on Los Angeles, the second most populous city in the United States.

The most conservative estimates suggest that, if an earthquake of that magnitude were to occur in that section, about 2,000 people would die and there would be more than 50,000 injured.

About 1% of the buildings in an area of ​​10 million people would collapse and about half of the buildings in the area would have to be abandoned.

The damage is estimated at $ 200 billion.

New data

Scientists found new data to understand structural factors in the evolution of seismicity, offering potential insights for improving aftershock forecasts.

In an article on geophysical research published on April 9 in Science Advances, it is explained that large earthquakes usually give rise to a transitory deformation and an increase in seismic activity, whose most rapid evolution occurs in the first and short-lived period after the rupture.

Using geophysical observations from the 2004 magnitude 6.0 earthquake in Parkfield, California, the authors of the publication obtained images of the continually evolving downslope, along with aftershocks, in San Andreas fault, over a post-seismic period of time from minutes to days.

“Our results reveal a multi-stage scenario, including immediate onset of posterior slip after a cosseismic shake lasting tens of seconds, short-duration slip inversions in minutes, expansion of subsequent slip in hours, and slip migration between subparallel fault branches. in days”.

They found that the movement of the fault after the earthquake or subsequent displacement Early (afterslip) and associated stress changes appear to be in sync with local afterslip rates, with increasing afterslip often preceding larger afterslip, suggesting control over the behavior of fine-scale aftershocks.

Large earthquakes usually give rise to a transitory deformation and an increase in seismic activity, the most rapid evolution of which occurs in the first and short-lived period after the rupture.

“It is well known that many large earthquakes are followed by vibrant aftershock sequences and longer-term transient deformation, releasing and redistributing stresses over a rapidly evolving post-rupture period.”

Although researchers’ experience in characterizing the aftermath of large seismic events continues to grow, knowledge of how seismic ruptures pass into post-rupture processes remains limited.

The Parkfield section of the San Andreas Fault (SAF) in central California has long been a natural laboratory to study the seismic and asismic processes of the fault zone, due to the dense and continuous network of regional surveillance.

(WITH INFORMATION FROM BBC AND USGS)