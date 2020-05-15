When we talk about secure messaging apps, the names that sound louder are Signal, Telegram and WhatsApp. Today we face them face to face to see what is the safest messaging application for Android.

Therefore, we will leave in the background design, functionalities, number of users and other important factors when comparing messaging applications to focus solely on the security and privacy of these three applications. Which will be the best stop?

Permissions

The first thing you should consider when installing an application if you are concerned about your privacy are the permissions they requireAlthough it is true that this has changed a lot since Marshmallow and its permissions at runtime arrived. With them the permissions are only asked if they are necessary, and you are free not to grant them if you don’t want to use that function.

WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal permissions

Telegram and WhatsApp have almost the same permissions except that of access to SMS (used for account verification), which is no longer necessary in Telegram but is still present in WhatsApp. Signal has the same Telegram permissions but adds one more: the calendar one. This permission is used to share your calendar events with other people in Signal.

All three apps make reasonable use of permissions

All three applications make reasonable use of permissions, asking for them only when necessary. Thus, you only need to grant the camera permission to send photos, or the storage permission to send files and photos saved on the mobile. In this regard, all applications behave the same.

Where there are some differences are in what permissions are really necessary for a basic use of the application. Telegram insists enough during initial setup to grant you access to call log, though you can use it without granting a single permission. The same with Signal: your life will be easier if you add permission to contacts, although technically you can do it without them, adding by username in Telegram or by phone number in Signal.

Without the permission of “contacts” using WhatsApp is uphill

WhatsApp is the only one that “forces” you to grant access permission to contacts. Without it, you can’t start a conversation with the app on its own, although you could use this method to talk to someone with their phone number. In summary, the three applications handle permissions with sanity, although WhatsApp makes it a little more difficult for you. Point for Telegram and Signal.

Access protection (PIN, fingerprint)

Before worrying about what happens to your data in transit from your mobile to the receiver (i.e. encryption), you should also take into account the security of your data on the phone itself. What if someone has physical access, even if momentary, to your phone?

I am sure that if you are concerned about the privacy of your data you will have established an unlock protection for your mobile, but perhaps Smart Unlock or other technology relaxes security. If a person has access to your phone, can they read your chats from Telegram, WhatsApp and Signal?

Fortunately, all three applications include a native function for protect chats from outside eyes, after WhatsApp added fingerprint protection. In none of the cases the protection comes active from home, but it is you who must activate it from the settings.

Security options in Telegram, Signal and WhatsApp

There are some differences between the available options, however. Signal uses the Android lock, and can be activated automatically after a period of time, while on Telegram you have a little more control, being able to use a PIN or password and block the application at any time with the padlock icon. WhatsApp has the protection with fewer options, since it can only be through a fingerprint. More options, more points. Point for Telegram.

Encryption

All three applications use end-to-end encryption (WhatsApp is signed by the creators of Signal, to be exact) although I already anticipate that Telegram will not take any point in this section. Not because your home cooked MTProto encryption is insecure, but because not activated in all chats by default (normal chats are encrypted, but not end-to-end).

While WhatsApp and Signal use end-to-end encryption for all communications, in Telegram it is only used in secret chats, which add other extra security features like protection against screenshots and self-destructing messages.

Telegram client-cloud encryption working scheme

Without secret chats Telegram continues to encrypt messages between the client and cloud and there is only evidence of a vulnerability in the implementation, which dates from 2013. Although the experts are not very enthusiastic about the fact that Telegram uses its own implementation, on paper it seems that in terms of security it has everything tied and well tied .

However, it is obvious that those who care about their safety prefer that encryption occurs entirely on sender and receiver, without servers in between. Although all three applications can potentially do it, only WhatsApp and Signal do it in a transparent way for the user, who should not take any additional steps.

To verify that the “line is secure”, you can compare the encryption keys

Given that WhatsApp and Signal share encryption technology, it stands to reason that they share encryption scores as well. Point for Signal and WhatsApp and none for Telegram until it at least includes the option for all chats to be end-to-end encrypted by default, without having to choose each time.

Metadata

Ensuring that your messages are transmitted safely and without anyone being able to intercept them is important, but the content of the message is as important as its metadata. Metadata in this context refers to all additional information that accompanies a message, not including its own content.

By exampleIf someone calls a pizzeria and orders a pizza, whoever listens to the conversation will know what has happened, but the same can also be deduced through metadata. This person called this phone that belongs to a pizzeria at lunchtime … he will have ordered a pizza. Something similar happens with our conversations.

With encryption nobody can read your messages, but they can know who you are talking to and from where, by the metadata

WhatsApp collects a good amount of metadata of your users such as IP addresses, dates of use, phone and model, network operator, phone number, unique device identifier, location and contacts. By crossing this information, even without being able to read the content of the messages, you can make pretty rough assumptions about who you’re talking to and in some cases what.

Telegram It is cloud based so technically all your messages, photos and files sent in non-private conversations are stored (encrypted, yes) on their servers, although in terms of metadata it is not very clear what other data they collect besides your contacts, devices and IP addresses. These data are stored for a maximum period of one year.

Signal is the only app on our list that minimizes metadata that saves. It only archives the last time you connected (the day, not even the time) and the phone number of your account. So, point for Signal.

Extra privacy / security features

Now that we have covered the most important thing is time to assess additional merits of each of the applications. Do they have added functions for improve your privacy and security that others do not have?

In the case of WhatsApp, the most relevant are the privacy options with which you can hide profile picture, connection time, info and status of some or all people, who can add you to groups and verification in two steps. There really isn’t much else to catch the attention of privacy lovers.

Extra WhatsApp functions

Telegram It includes privacy controls and two-step verification similar to WhatsApp, and adds self-destructing messages, incognito keyboard support (note, you need a compatible keyboard app like Gboard or SwiftKey) and the protection against screenshots, although only in secret chats. You can also configure Telegram so that the account is destroyed after a certain period of activity, as well as prevent the text of a new message from being displayed in the notification.

Extra Telegram options

Signal it does not let you choose who can see your name and profile photo (it is shown to all the contacts you have in your account) but for the rest it also includes two-step verification (call here with more success registration lock PIN), messages self-destructing, message-free notifications, incognito keyboard and lock (optional) against screenshots.

Signal adds to this the possibility of masking your IP address in calls and the self-deletion of old messages after exceeding a certain amount. With the advantage that all of the above is available in all conversations.

Signal privacy options

Considering that Signal was born as a secure messaging app, it should come as no surprise to anyone that it brings quite a few privacy options as standard. It has some more than Telegram, although in exchange Telegram gives you more control over who can and cannot contact you or see your information. The last point is shared for Signal and Telegram.

Final result and comparative table

We have reached the end of the comparison and the time has come to count the votes. In case you don’t feel like going back over your steps to add up the points of each application, here is a summary table.

WhatsApp

Telegram

Signal

Permissions

0

one

one

Access protection

0

one

0

Encryption

one

0

one

Metadata

0

0

one

Extra functions

0

one

one

Total

one

3

4

So that, Signal is the best messaging application in terms of privacy and security, scoring a point against WhatsApp and Telegram on practically all the fronts that we have analyzed previously. The only one in which the point is not brought home is in access protection that, although it has it, is not as complete as that of Telegram.

WhatsApp only excels in encryption, at a point that it shares with Signal as it is powered by the same Open Whisper encryption. By last, Telegram is in second position with three points thanks to its padlock to protect chats, the precision of its privacy options and the fact that you can technically use it without granting a single permission.

WhatsApp

Telegram

Signal

Mandatory permissions

Contacts

None

None

Chat protection

Yes, by footprint

PIN and password (fingerprint compatible)

Android lock (fingerprint compatible)

End-to-end encryption

Yes, all chats.

Only in secret chats.

Yes, all chats.

Collection of metadata

IP addresses, dates of use, phone and model, network operator, phone number, unique device identifier, location and contacts

Unknown, but being cloud-based, everything you do on Telegram is registered on their servers.

Only phone number and last day of connection

Two-step verification

Yes

Yes

Yes

Protection against screenshots

No

Yes, optional.

Yes optional

Self-destructing messages

No

Yes, in secret chats

Yes

Notifications without content

No

Yes, optional.

Yes, optional.

Keyboard in incognito mode

No

Yes, in secret chats

Yes optional

Mask IP in video calls

No

No

Yes, optional.

Account self-destruction due to inactivity

No

Yes, optional.

No

Delete messages after a certain limit

No

No

Yes optional