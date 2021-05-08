What is the role of vitamin C in the prevention and control of Covid-19



Vitamin C has the ability to reduce oxidative stress and thanks to its antioxidant power it reduces the inflammatory response to pathogens.

Photo: Image by Obodai26 on Pixabay / Pixabay

With the arrival of the vaccine, the Covid-19 pandemic is gradually being controlled more and more. However that does not mean that let’s not keep running the risk of getting sickTherefore, it is essential to continue taking certain preventive measures. Therefore it is nothing new to say that food plays an essential role, in such a way that the quality of the nutrients with which we base the daily diet will be decisive. Based on this, the experts have paid special attention to the medicinal benefits that provides an adequate intake of vitamin C.

Also known as ascorbic acid, vitamin C is an essential water-soluble nutrient that humans need to obtain through the consumption of fruits and vegetables. It is found in high amounts in red bell peppers, oranges, grapefruits, lemons, tangerines, strawberries, broccoli, mangoes, parsley, grapes, basil, and fennel. The truth is that for years the role of vitamin C in the prevention and improvement of infections has been well established and supported by science: andAscorbic acid is crucial for the immune response. Vitamin C is associated with important anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory, antioxidant, antithrombotic, and antiviral properties. Recently, in particular, its ability to favorably modulate the response to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causative agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, has been demonstrated. especially in the critical stages.

This is suggested by a fairly recent review that was published in Preprints, a research paper based on addressing the role of vitamin C as a complementary therapy in the face of Covid-19. Based on this, the study focused on analyzing the potential role of vitamin C in the prevention of the critical phase of COVID-19, acute respiratory infections and other inflammatory diseases. And it was found that vitamin C supplementation could show promise as a preventive or therapeutic agent for COVID-19. Vitamin C has been found to be helpful in correcting any disease-induced deficiencies, reducing oxidative stress, enhancing interferon production, and supporting the anti-inflammatory actions of glucocorticosteroids.

The recommended and optimal dose to prevent deficiencies and even scurvy is 90 mg / d for men and 80 mg / d for women. What is striking is that these levels are inadequate to prevent viral exposure and physiological stress. Therefore, the Swiss Nutrition Society recommends the consumption of a 200 mg vitamin C supplement generally for all ages, it is a useful measure to fill the nutrient gap of the general population and especially of adults of 65 years or older. Consuming this dose is specifically intended to strengthen the immune system.

Fortunately, there are numerous scientific references that directly relate vitamin C with the potency in the immune response. Specifically, various studies report cases around the world in which low levels of vitamin C are demonstrated in hospitalized patients in critical condition, mostly with respiratory infections, pneumonia, sepsis and COVID-19. The most likely explanation is higher metabolic intake. In fact, according to a recent meta-analysis on the subject, vitamin C supplementation plays a key role in decreased risk of covid-19: in principle it significantly reduces the risk of pneumonia and has also been shown to have an important homeostatic role as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent.

While it takes much more than a high dose of vitamin C to fight Covid-19, betting on the consumption of natural foods rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants It is a great measure in prevention! Finally, our daily habits and customs directly influence a strong immune system and a lower risk of contracting diseases and infections.

