Faced with the new reality of social isolation, delivery services have become indispensable. Being an easy and sure option for receiving numerous products – whether facing emergent situations or just ordering dinner, the sector’s movement has already been impacted.

At least that’s what the research shows. According to HuffPost Brasil, in March there was an increase of 30% in applications for delivery applications for restaurants, supermarkets and pharmacies.

Orders a few taps away

“The ease and agility of deliverys is not new. The interesting thing is to note how many companies have changed their service model in the face of quarantine. Of course, we have not been left out,” says André Cardella, founder of the brand.

The entrepreneur shares that he did this to bring more health and lightness to Brazilian families. “Before, our focus was on presence at events. Today events are held through the internet, too. Why, then, not invest in delivery? We saw an opportunity to innovate and take the distribution of green coconut forward,” he comments.

Edencoco works with a 100% natural product: the coconut goes straight from the tree to the refrigerator at home. “We just peeled the green coconut and installed the Easy Opening System. Everything is extremely accurate, helping to keep the coconut water fresh and sterilized without using preservatives or chemical additives”, he comments.

Finally, André brings out the importance of maintaining good habits during social isolation. “We cannot neglect ourselves. It is essential to maintain a healthy diet and consume fresh food. Coconut is full of vitamins, minerals, nutrients and electrolytes, making it a great drink option”, he says.

And it doesn’t stop there: André recommends opening the fruit and consuming the fresh pulp. “The green coconut is very versatile. Thinking about it and the adventures in the kitchen now that we have a little more free time, we developed an e-book that brings 8 recipes that can be made easily”. Download the e-book at: https://conteudo.edencoco.com.br/receitas-edencoco

Website: http://www.edencoco.com.br

