What is the risk of contagion on board an airplane?

Airplanes have effective air filtering systems, but there are doubts about their operation with the engines off, during boarding and disembarking

Modern fleets have HEPA filters and the air is renewed during the flight every few minutes

The holidays are coming, and this year, for many it will mean taking a plane. Flying again, probably for more than a year, since before the pandemic. Summer arrives with the delta variant becoming strong in much of the world, but also with a large part of the vaccinated population.

With this panorama, we wonder Is it safe to fly? What is the risk of contagion of covid that I assume when taking a plane? When is it highest and why? We spoke with Patricia Ripoll, from the AIREAMOS platform, because have made measurements about. And we also talk with sources from the air sector, who assure that “the risk of contagion on board is minimal.” According to AIREAMOS calculations, it is minimal in some moments, but in others –when the plane’s engines are off – it reaches worrying peaks.

Measurements during a domestic flight

Measurements have been made on a Seville-Valencia regional flight, lasting one hour. Samuel Domínguez, professor at the University of Seville and member of AIREAMOS, flew with a CO2 meter with which he was taking measurements before he even got on the plane.

The CO2 concentration is used as ” indirect indicator of the risk of infection “ and a maximum level of 800 ppm, above which the risk of contagion increases. That, under normal conditions, because if HEPA filters are used – as is the case with airplanes – that level can increase up to 1000 ppm. “If there are HEPA filters, the limit can go up to 1000 ppmBut if the filters work all the time and are well dimensioned ”, warns Ripoll.

The data of the measurements made by AIREAMOS are these:

At the airport, in the area of transit: 610 ppm

When going up to the bus transferring passengers to the plane, the CO2 level rises sharply, up to almost double: 1100 ppm

To the enter the plane, with the apparatus still almost empty and the two open doors, the CO2 level drops a lot: 617 ppm

When They close the doors, and before starting the engines, it goes back up very quickly: measurements range from 1583-1660 ppm

During flight, remains stable: around 1200 ppm

During the approach to ground, the CO2 level drops to 1100 ppm

After landing, when the plane goes rolling down the track, the concentration rises to about 1300 ppm

When The plane’s engines shut down, until the doors open, the CO2 level returns to 1200 ppm that I recorded during the flight

With these data in hand, the question is whether or not the HEPA filters work when the engines are off. From AIREAMOS they point out that there could be the main problem, on boarding and disembarking, with the high concentrations of CO2 that are recorded at those times, when the plane closes its doors but has not yet started the engines or has already turned them off.

“The HEPA filter starts working when you start the engines and activate the air recirculation”, explains Ripoll. “If we enter the plane, they close the doors and it takes a while until it starts, that is the most dangerous, because the filters are not working there yet. And we know that, even if it is less than 10 minutes, the risk of contagion is very high, especially with the new delta variant ”, he warns. “Those 5 or 10 minutes that you can be with the doors closed and without the ventilation system working they are very dangerous. And more, if we take into account that most people do not wear a well-fitting mask ”.

Boarding and disembarking, the most risky moments?

“A CO2 level of 3,000 ppm means that For every breath I inhale, about 7% of the air is other people’s exhaled breath … Hopefully the HEPA filters were working! “Explains Marr. And situations like the one that counts can occur relatively frequently: that the plane takes a long time to take off or that disembarkation is delayed, once the aircraft has landed.

Joseph Allen, Director of the Healthy Buildings Program at the Harvard School of Public Health, also warns of the risks posed by the moments before and after the flight. “During boarding is when, normally, there is no ventilation. Airplanes do not have their auxiliary power units in operation, and ventilation systems are usually not connected. We have taken measurements on airplanes when people are getting on and we see high levels of carbon dioxide, which is an indicator that there is not enough ventilation, “he told CNN.

Patricia Ripoll explains that “the HEPA filter, if it is good, can block up to 99% of the particles “. We are talking about dust, bacteria, viruses … particles from 0.3 microns. “But as long as they are very well dimensioned for the space and the amount of people there are”, He warns. And he believes that “they should be oversized”, because this summer the flights are going to be full. Nothing to do with the summer of 2020.

Long flights: better, do not eat

Those would be the risks on a short flight, but are they the same on a long flight? They are similar, yes, but with an added risk: the time of the meal on board. “Measurements have been made and the levels are very similar”, Explains Ripoll. “During most of the flight you are around 1400 ppm, but we see strong rises in CO2 at meal times. There, people take off their masks, eat, drink, talk … the risk of contagion increases a lot ”. We check it in this measurement made on an international flight, and shared on Twitter, in which we see levels above 1500 ppm at those times.

“Although there is a HEPA filter, reaching these levels is worrying. It would be important that, even if there are filters, we never go above 1000 ppm, and that when the doors close, the planes activate a good ventilation system ”, explains Ripoll.

In addition, it raises the doubt if all planes have HEPA filters, and if they are always well adapted to space and occupation. The AIREAMOS spokeswoman complains about the “Lack of transparency on the part of the airlines” in this sense, and asks “Explain what they are doing to improve safety on airplanes, but with data, because we don’t have them ”.

The sector calls for calm: the risk on board is minimal

“All planes have HEPA filters. At least all the new ones ”, they assure from the Air Lines Association (ALA), which groups together the almost 80 companies that operate in Spain. They explain that, between the protection provided by aircraft ventilation systems and that provided by HEPA filters, “The risk on board is minimal.”

They explain that they have been made several studies on the matter, and cite one in particular, from United States Department of Defense, which after six months of investigation into Boeing 767-300 and 777-200 aircraft concluded that a passenger would have to fly 54 hours with a covid patient to become infected on a plane. According to the ALA, “this report highlights that the degree of exposure to aerosolized pathogens is “almost non-existent” (0.0003%) and that the cabin of an airplane is one of the safest closed spaces in the world ”.

From AIRBUS they also insist on it. “All the planes that leave the AIRBUS factories are equipped with HEPA filters”, assures Susana Martín-Romo, Marketing Director of the company. “Everything the cabin air is renewed every 3 minutes, by air that comes from outside and does not have any type of pathogen, and by the air that is recycled from the cabin, which passes through HEPA filters and is safe “.

He explains that “in addition, the air enters through the ceiling and leaves through the floor, the air flow goes from top to bottom. We minimize longitudinal flows, throughout the cabin, to avoid any type of contagion. We guarantee that the air inside our planes is of the good quality that passengers and crews need ”.

Regarding the moments of embarkation and disembarkation, Martín-Romo explains that “we have recommendations to turn on the aircraft’s ventilation systems before passengers enter, to start up all the filtering and additional ventilation ”.

And from the ALA they explain that, “although there are no engines running, there is always another auxiliary electric motor, which powers the plane, so that the ventilation can work ”. The question remains as to whether all this is being applied to all flights, since the measurements made in this regard, as we have seen, indicate that CO2 concentrations on board increase a lot at those specific times.