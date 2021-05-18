What is the Republican position on a fourth stimulus check

While some Democrats hold the idea that a fourth stimulus check is necessary, Republicans in Congress, like the minority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell (Kentucky), have expressed their refusal to send extra financial aid per person.

“This economy is ready to grow”Mcconnell told 44News news anchor Jessica Hartman in April.

That month, at least 75 Democratic congressmen asked the president Joe biden include a fourth stimulus check in the Plan for American Families, but the president did not.

The White House spokeswoman, Jen psaki, said at a press conference that it would depend on the congressmen, but warned that such type of financial aid “was not free”, anticipating the complication of obtaining it.

In fact, Democrats faced problems in their own caucus to pass the third stimulus check, forcing them to reduce eligibility, following pressure from the senator. Joe manchin (West Virginia), who endangered the minimum majority in the Senate.

Not a single Republican voted for the $ 1.9 Trillion US Rescue Plan, which have been criticized from different fronts, stating that the funds were not intended for the crisis caused by coronavirus.

McConnell insisted on this, stating that the funds go to programs “not related to the current crisis”, although much of the resources –as economists have explained– They are intended to get companies and small businesses out of the crisis, help states, distribute vaccines, increase the detection plan and follow-up of cases, among others.

The Republican leader, who is now resisting President Biden’s new $ 4 trillion economic project, has ruled out his party supporting another round of direct aid to Americans.

“I can’t imagine the economy is going to need a fourth round.”, he expressed. “But they are putting together this so-called ‘infrastructure package,’ which will include more borrowed money and big tax increases in the most productive parts of our economy.”

McConnell is referring to the American Jobs Plan, which is part of the Biden Administration’s economic package, projected for eight years.

“I don’t think we need any more borrowed money, so I voted against the last package,” he said. “This economy is ready to grow. People have been locked up for a year; it’s going to take off like a rocket and it doesn’t need any help from borrowed money or higher taxes. “

Republicans also criticized the extension of the $ 300 unemployment insurance bond and now link that extra help to the “resistance” of workers to find a job.

Until now, Nine Republican-ruled states have canceled the workers’ bonus, to pressure them to find work.

President Biden asked Americans to accept job offers or you would run the risk of “losing unemployment insurance”.

McConnell and his fellow party members have insisted that expanding unemployment insurance was a bad idea.

“People are reluctant to go back to work because, honestly, many do better staying home. That is not a good idea “, He said.

Meanwhile, Democrats who once defended a new check, such as the chairman of the Budget Committee in the Senate, Bernie sanders (Vermont), are focused on responding to criticism of unemployment insurance extended to August.

“While Republican leaders want to deny $ 300 a week in unemployment benefits to working families, they had no trouble introducing a bill this year to repeal the estate tax that would give wealthy families a $ 1.7 billion tax break. inheriting more than $ 1 billion. Total hypocrisy! ”Said Sanders, who has given several interviews in the same vein.

Public debate over a fourth stimulus check has narrowed in recent days and President Biden has not mentioned any similar extra help, while defending his family plan focused on children.